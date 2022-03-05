• Jimmy Wayne Hammonds, 57, of Parrish, Fla., nicknamed "the Monkey Whisperer," faces up to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to violating the Endangered Species Act by transporting and selling primates, including a capuchin monkey and cotton-top tamarins.

• Adam Einck of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said two men who face fines and possibly jail terms for capturing feral hogs in one parish and releasing them in another told agents that they'd intended to hunt the animals.

• Chris Ryle of Gulfport, Miss., became the third area police chief to announce plans to step down this year, joining the chiefs of Gautier and D'Iberville as he transitions to a job as vice president of safety and security at the Mississippi Aquarium.

• Ann Miller, supervisor at a Mississippi welcome center, was arrested on charges of claiming $1,937 in pay for time she didn't work, with the state auditor citing an uptick in such cases and warning, "Those currently doing this should know that we are watching."

• Learotha Williams, a Tennessee State University history professor, is working with Apple and the school's tech center to create a walking-tour app highlighting lesser-known participants and landmarks of the civil-rights movement because "we don't get the credit we deserve in terms of the Nashville movement."

• Bruce Lynn of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society celebrated the discovery of the Atlanta, a coal-carrying ship that sank off Michigan's Upper Peninsula in 1891, calling the vessel "truly ornate and still beautiful after 130 years on the bottom of Lake Superior."