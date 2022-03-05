Is Putin crazy?

A former ambassador tweets that Vladimir Putin is "changed ... disconnected from reality." Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper claims on CNN that Putin is "unhinged."

They are either analytically wrong or hopeful to be called back to TV and become relevant again.

Putin has been planning this opportunity for 20-plus years. He publicly stated after he took power in 1999 that the fall of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century. His ultimate goal: to bring back under Russian control as much of the previous Eastern Bloc countries as he can.

The talking-head "experts" on this "Putin is nutzo" theory point to the image of him sitting at one end of a long table and his generals hovering seemingly a football field apart at the other. But Putin enabled this picture to be taken to keep the West off balance.

Similarly Putin's bringing up nuclear weapons as an option brings forth images of the Doomsday cloud in "Doctor Strangelove." Our short memory span overlooks that he threatened nukes in 2014 over Western objections when Russia annexed Crimea.

Why invade now? He sees the West as divided and weak-willed. Russia went into Georgia in 2008. Then Putin annexed Crimea in 2014. The U.S. and Europe threatened, but did virtually nothing. In 2021 Putin watched the impotent departure of the U.S. from Afghanistan.

Is Putin surprised by the degree of financial sanctions? Probably. Likely also frustrated and angry. But he notes a division to exploit: The U.S. initially excluded energy from sanctions because Germany relies on Russian natural gas.

Won't everyday Russians rise up against him with Russia excluded from the SWIFT financial messaging system? No. Hurting everyday Russians does not faze Putin. He has a plan B: develop an alternative to SWIFT with his own system, integrating the world's No. 2 economy, China.

Can he count on China? Putin waited one day for the Beijing Olympics to be over before invading. China, which denounced Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014, has walked a diplomatic tightrope this time favoring Russia.

So what about his thuggish billionaire oligarchs perhaps assassinating him when their yachts in Monte Carlo become padlocked from Western sanctions? Wishful thinking: They can just move their boats to the Maldives which has no extradition treaty with the U.S. Plus, his buddies are as paranoid about outing him as the generals at the other end of the long table.

Putin is despicable but lucid. The U.S. geopolitical "experts" have misread him for over 20 years. A cringe-worthy example was President George W. Bush in 2001 saying that he had seen Putin's soul and saw someone he could work with and trust.

So what's next? Until Putin sees Germany or the U.S. putting its soldiers in harm's way, he's going to keep pushing. Surrounding Ukraine's cities, starving its people. Lithuania, Poland next? The impact will extend to the northern Pacific and a profound American re-examination:

• North Korean missiles will accelerate over the Sea of Japan, where 50,000 U.S. soldiers are stationed. The risk of an unintended consequence will grow dramatically.

• China will increase its pressure to take over Taiwan. But Taiwan has many more protectors in Congress than Ukraine did before the invasion, so the risk of a China-U.S. confrontation increases.

• Ukraine has revealed that the U.S. and Europe have been in the grips of a delusional ideology rendering us incapable of understanding the hard realities of energy production. The U.S. predicted the invasion but did nothing overt to prevent it. Why? Largely due to German and European hesitation and their steady dependence on Russian energy. "The West fell into a hypnotic trance about healing its relationship with nature, averting climate apocalypse, and worshiping a Swedish teenager named Greta," Michael Shellenberger noted. Meanwhile Putin made his move.

Annually, Europe depends on Russia for 20 percent of its oil and its coal, and 45 percent of its gas, so Putin has a hammer over Europe, especially Germany. While green ideology has put shackles on our coal, nuclear, and fracking production, releasing them on North American production would provide energy security for all of Europe.

Joe O'Brien of Little Rock is an international management consultant.