Jonesboro routs Pine Bluff, heads to 5A boys basketball championship game

SHERIDAN — Just as he’s done since his arrival at Jonesboro, Quion Williams took the Hurricane’s championship defense to another level on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-4 senior, who had transferred back home to Jonesboro from Dallas, scored 11 of his 14 points in the third quarter. That keyed a 27-8 run that powered the Hurricane’s 65-39 rout of the Pine Bluff High School Zebras in Saturday’s 5A boys basketball state semifinal at Yellowjacket Arena.

“It’s going to be a great experience to be able to get them back-to-back championships and also my first one,” said Williams, who is committed to Oklahoma State University.

Jonesboro (27-3) will go for its fourth state title in six years and 15th overall Thursday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs against Marion, which defeated Lake Hamilton 64-46 earlier Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. after the girls final between Jonesboro and Greenwood.

Pine Bluff, the 5A-South Conference champion for the second straight year, finished 21-8, having won 15 of its last 17 games.

“They were just in a different zone than we were,” Pine Bluff Coach Billy Dixon said of Jonesboro. “Our mindset wasn’t that challenging mindset, and that showed. Could nobody stop [Williams] from scoring, and they just kept going to him and let him keep scoring.”

Jesse Washington led Jonesboro with 16 points. Amarion Wilson also had 14 points in the win.

Troy’reon Ramos added 7 points for Pine Bluff.

“We got outplayed, really,” said sophomore Courtney Crutchfield, who led the Zebras with 18 points. “Next year, we’re coming back and going out with a bang. Next year is ours, for sure.”

The Zebras already had ground to make up after trailing 14-6 through one quarter. Crutchfield, a potential all-state selection, scored 9 points in the second quarter to keep Pine Bluff in it despite a 31-21 hole at halftime, but he did not make a field goal in the second half.

Williams, however, began his tear, and Jonesboro outscored Pine Bluff 13-2 in the third quarter, eventually mounting its lead to 58-29. The Hurricane’s lead rose to 62-32 with 6:49 left in the game, enacting a running clock.

“They executed well,” Crutchfield said. “They’re just as competitive as us and more physical than us. That was the outcome of tonight’s game.”

Pine Bluff, a 13-time state champion (last in 2015), went a step further than it did last season, when it was stopped in the final seconds by Sylvan Hills in the quarterfinal round. The Zebras had to survive a 31-30 overtime tilt with upstart Vilonia to pull within one game of their first state final in six years.

“We didn’t come ready to play tonight, bottom line,” Dixon said. “We didn’t have the energy. We didn’t have the effort. We didn’t have the discipline. We came into a better ballclub tonight that was better prepared, and we just did not come ready to play.”

Jonesboro beat Sylvan Hills 68-35 late Friday, but had to turn around in less than 24 hours to face the Zebras. Lake Hamilton’s five-overtime win over Little Rock Parkview pushed Friday’s remaining schedule back by 90 minutes.

“Those are things that are out of our control,” Hurricane Coach Wes Swift said. “We talked about that after the overtime game that was going on [Friday]. Our job was to be ready — as late as it was — and, when it was over, we went into [the thinking of], ‘Let’s hydrate. Let’s get as much rest as we can. We can sleep on Sunday.’”

5A GIRLS TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Late Friday — Jonesboro 52, Vilonia 33.

Saturday — Semifinals, Greenwood 66, Marion 42; Jonesboro 61, Little Rock Christian Academy 44.

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS SCOREBOARD

Other teams from southeast Arkansas in their respective state tournaments:

3A boys at North Arkansas College, Harrison — Late first round, Episcopal Collegiate 48, Lake Village Lakeside 41. Quarterfinals, Dumas vs. Walnut Ridge, 5:30 p.m. Sunday; McGehee vs. Rivercrest, 8:30 p.m. Sunday.