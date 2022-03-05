Kansas man sentenced for meth in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Kansas man was sentenced Thursday to six years and one month in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement received information in June 2020 a large amount of methamphetamine was being taken to Fayetteville, according to court documents. After receiving a vehicle description and finding the vehicle, a traffic stop was initiated. The driver was Jeremy David Holland, 43, of Niotaze, Kan.

While officers spoke to Holland and waited for information regarding a possible warrant for him out of Oklahoma, a police dog was called to assist. The dog alerted on the vehicle, and it was searched. The search resulted in officers finding more than 408 grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Fayetteville Police Department investigated the case.