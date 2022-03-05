Not about the climate

John Kerry, climate envoy, is at the State Department on the taxpayers' dime. He was upset with Russia's invasion of Ukraine because of the "emissions" and that this war will distract from fighting climate change.

Perhaps the world is too complicated for people who believe singularly in any one issue. What about freedom and national security? Mr. Kerry has already stretched his arguments to subsume those issues.

Meanwhile we will still be buying Russian oil, supporting Putin's nightmare-creating capabilities, because we are not allowed to harvest our own as a strategic weapon. Dumb and dumberer.

For those who have climate as a top issue, some advice: The American people can be led, but not forced. Sending an envoy who favors Ichabod Crane who is being chased by the Headless Horseman (rising sea levels) is not wise even though he is a buddy of the president. Changing the energy of the country needs to go through the mainstream of American life and should be a pluralistic approach to account for various particular circumstances. Electric vehicle nightmare: traffic jam on the interstate based on lines at the charging stations.

There's a measurable part of President Biden's life he spent on Amtrak, a pleasant commute from D.C. to Wilmington, and also being chauffeured to work. Most people have different forms of mobility.

CHARLES VERMONT

Bentonville

Liars in government

I'm simply asking a question: Why do almost all politicians lie to the people they represent? I think it happens in all levels of government, from cities to the president of the United States. It is a fact that people who lie can never be trusted with anything they say. There is no reason for anyone in government to lie to the people.

ROBERT MAYNARD

Hot Springs