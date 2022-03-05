LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Southeastern Louisiana Game 2

Arkansas 2, Southeastern Louisiana 0 -- Bottom 4th Inning

THe Hogs strand a couple after a strikeout of Diggs and a groundout from Jalen Battles.

Arkansas has two runners in scoring position with one out for Kendall Diggs.

A leadoff walk by Turner becomes an insurance run for the Razorbacks after Lanzilli's double.

Arkansas 1, Southeastern Louisiana 0 -- Middle 4th Inning

He looks to be rounding into form as he continues to pitch. He capped off the inning with a pair of punchouts.

Wiggins has struggled with control early in the game. He's now up to three walks after issuing a free pass to the leadoff man.

Arkansas 1, Southeastern Louisiana 0 -- End 3rd Inning

Three consecutive groundouts for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas 1, Southeastern Louisiana 0 -- Middle 3rd Inning

Wiggins walked a batter but doesn't allow any further damage.

A leadoff single is erased after Dylan Leach guns the wannabe base stealer by a foot at second base.

Arkansas 1, Southeastern Louisiana 0 -- End 2nd Inning

A balk moves Moore into scoring position and Kendall Diggs brings him home with a single into right field.

Robert Moore ropes a ball back up the middle for the Razorbacks' first base hit. The exit velocity on the drive was tracked at 106-mph.

Arkansas 0, Southeastern Louisiana 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Three up. Three down.

Wiggins cruises through the second inning with just 11 pitches.

Arkansas 0, Southeastern Louisiana 0 -- End 1st Inning

Lions starting pitcher Hunter O'Toole looked sharp with strikeouts of Zack Gregory and Cayden Wallace. Michael Turner continues to crush the ball, but this time it was right at the left fielder to end the inning.

Arkansas 0, Southeastern Louisiana 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

A walk and a passed ball put a runner in scoring position but Wiggins retires the next two hitters without issue.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks (6-3) are looking to avoid their first series loss this season. The Lions (5-6) dropped the first game of today's doubleheader after defeating the Hogs Friday afternoon.

Freshman LHP Hagen Smith threw his second quality start in three outings during Game 1 today.

Sophomore RHP Jaxon Wiggins (1-0, 3.27) takes the mound for Arkansas during the rubber match. He surrendered three runs through six innings in his last start against Louisiana--Lafayette.





Arkansas Lineup:

CF Gregory

3B Wallace

1B Turner

2B Moore

LF Bohrofen

RF Lanzilli

DH Diggs

SS Battles

C Leach



