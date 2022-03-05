LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Southeastern Louisiana Game 2

Arkansas 0, Southeastern Louisiana 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

Hagen Smith has retired all six hitters he has faced. The Lions went down on a pair of fly outs and a strikeout in the second.

Christian Garcia hit a two-out fly ball to left that probably would have been a home run most days, but the wind blew it foul. He struck out swinging at a 2-2 fastball to end the inning.

Smith has two strikeouts.

Arkansas 0, Southeastern Louisiana 0 — End 1st Inning

Cayden Wallace walked with one out, but he was thrown out trying to steal second on a 1-2 off-speed pitch. It was a bit of a delayed steal and he was tagged on the slide.

Michael Turner flied out to end the inning, as did Zack Gregory to lead off.

Arkansas 0, Southeastern Louisiana 0 — Middle 1st Inning

Hagen Smith struck out the lead off hitter and got a couple of fly outs in a quick top of the first inning.

The wind is going to be a factor today. It is blowing from the south and is forecast to gust up to 35 mph. It might aid some balls hit down the left-field line, but it's going to cause several to hang up today.

Pregame

It is a windy, mild and overcast day for two baseball games at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas must win both games today to win its series against Southeastern Louisiana. The Lions won 7-3 in the opener yesterday.

Arkansas freshman left hander Hagen Smith will take the mound in the first game. He was great two weeks ago with six scoreless innings against Illinois State, but struggled last week when he only lasted 2 1/3 innings against Stanford on a neutral field.

Southeastern Louisiana will counter with right hander Hayden Robb, who has a 4.50 ERA in two starts. Robb has pitched 10 innings this season.

The Razorbacks have made a couple of adjustments to the batting order today. Michael Turner will hit third and Zack Gregory will lead off. Peyton Stovall will drop to the nine hole.