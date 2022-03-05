Mabelvale man charged in Faulkner County gets 85 months in prison for federal bank fraud

A Mabelvale man will spend the next 85 months in federal prison after being sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft and violation of his supervised release from a 2010 fraud conviction.

Habeeb Ullah Muhammad, 43, pleaded guilty last April to two counts of a five-count indictment in exchange for the government's agreement to dismiss one count of possession of stolen mail, a second count of aggravated identity theft and one count of illegal transactions with access device after a previous conviction for access device fraud. In Muhammad's plea agreement, he admitted defrauding Bank of America out of $44,886.45 and Arvest Bank out of $120,000, for a total of $164,886.45.

Wright sentenced Muhammad to 40 months on the bank fraud conspiracy count and to a mandatory 24 months to be served consecutively on the identity theft count. For the supervised release violation, Wright sentenced him to an additional 21 months in prison, also to be served consecutively, for a total of 85 months.

At the time of his arrest, Muhammad had absconded to Texas while on supervised release from an earlier fraud conviction in which he was ordered to pay restitution of $35,445. He was missing from Dec. 11, 2019, until June 10, 2020 when he appeared for a Rule 5 hearing in the Northern District of Texas that resulted in his return to Arkansas. On July 9, 2020, he was indicted in connection with the current offense and was ordered jailed until his case was resolved by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe.

Muhammad was originally charged in Faulkner County Circuit Court following an investigation by Conway police after a July 2019 complaint regarding a stolen check for $36,000 that was later found to have been altered and cashed at the drive-through of a Bank of America branch in Conway. According to court records, Muhammad was identified through the bank's security video.

Further investigation by federal authorities turned up additional stolen funds, including an altered Bank of America check for $120,000, fraudulent credit card transactions and other crimes.

Muhammad's attorney, Molly Sullivan with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, asked for leniency for her client, noting that he has never been arrested for violent crime or a drug crime, that all of his crimes were financial. She asked Wright to consider sentencing him to the low end guideline range of 37 months on the conspiracy count, noting that the identity theft sentence of 24 months to be served consecutively was a requirement.

"He desperately needs mental health treatment ... to help him cope with trauma and help him not re-offend," Sullivan said. "He's not a drug addict and not a violent person at all, in fact he's quite lovely to deal with on the phone and in person. He does not have any issues that would cause any concern for safety."

Muhammad also pleaded for leniency, telling Wright that in his youth he was shunned by his mother and began committing financial crimes in an effort to buy her affections.

"I want to apologize dearly for my actions today and ask that you have mercy on me," he said. "I have changed and I'm not that person anymore."

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Mazzanti took a harder line and asked Wright to sentence Muhammad to the top of the guideline range of 46 months on the conspiracy count, noting that Muhammad's criminal history dated back nearly 25 years.

"He is a lifelong criminal. His criminal history reflects that and it's largely the same thing over and over again," she said. "The time for mercy is over."

After announcing the sentence for the current offense, Wright turned down Sullivan's request that she sentence him concurrently for the supervised release violation, noting that the sentence is intended to be punitive and to truly have an effect, it would have to be served consecutively.

Wright also ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $164,886.45 for the current offense and to continue paying restitution of $30,009 still outstanding from his 2010 conviction.