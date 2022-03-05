Man charged in death of UAPB student

A 67-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder of a fellow resident at an apartment complex in southern Pine Bluff.

Stephen Washington appeared before Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth via Zoom on Friday to hear the charge against him. Washington is accused of shooting Norris Perry Jr., 22, a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff business administration major who stayed at the Camelot Apartments, 4001 Old Warren Road, where Washington also lived.

Circuit Judge Jodi Raines Dennis issued a bench warrant Tuesday for Washington's arrest. He was booked into the Dub Brassell jail at 9:17 p.m. Thursday, and Bridgforth set bail at $500,000 secured.

First-degree murder is a Class Y felony, which can result in a sentence of 10 years to life in prison if Washington is convicted. He also faces an additional 15 years over allegations of using a firearm.

According to an affidavit by Pine Bluff Police Detective Enrique Soto, police were sent to Camelot Apartments at 4001 Old Warren Road, Apartment 28, at 9:33 a.m. on Oct. 10 in regard to a shooting. Perry was found lying on the steps on his back.

Washington was located at Apartment 28. He told police that he shot Perry "because he shot at him first," authorities said.

According to a statement by Washington's brother to police, Washington told him, "I shot this dude, but I didn't mean to stop him."

A woman told police that she and Perry walked out of her residence before she had to be at work at 8 a.m. that day. Washington, identified as the woman's upstairs neighbor, was said to have noticed her and Perry and began to curse at her. Perry was said to have confronted Washington about the name-calling, but the woman "de-escalated the situation" by asking Perry to not say anything to Washington.

The woman was told at about 11 a.m. that there was a shooting at her apartment, authorities said.

"[The woman] stated she thought her son or her son's father was shot. [The woman] stated a neighbor told her Mr. Washington shot Mr. Norris Perry," Soto wrote.

According to a statement to Soto, Washington said the woman owed him $100 and that he confronted her by calling her a derogatory name.

"Mr. Washington stated he doesn't know if [the woman] is a man or a woman," Soto wrote.

The woman and Perry were standing around their vehicles for about 10 minutes before leaving in separate vehicles, Washington stated, according to the affidavit.

Perry went to Washington's door and told him, "You will apologize to her for calling her the B-word," authorities said. Washington was said to have told police that "Everything happened so fast that one thing led to another. I shot at him and he shot at me."

Washington admitted he fired at Perry as both were in the doorway, authorities said, adding that Perry then ran to the stairway.

When talking to police, Soto wrote, Washington then requested to have an attorney speak on his behalf. He asked the court on Friday to hire one for him.