Marshall, Central shock Conway





Marlon Williams was tasked with turning a once-struggling Little Rock Central team around when he was hired two years ago.

On Friday, he notched the biggest victory of his career against one of the nation's top teams.

Jordan Marshall scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Lady Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter to stun top-ranked Conway 66-60 in the second round of the Class 6A state tournament at Little Rock Southwest's Gryphon Arena.

Taylor Day-Davis delivered 13 of her 15 points in the second half, and Aven Sasser added 12 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals for Central (20-9), which looked and performed much differently than it did in its previous two games against the Lady Wampus Cats.

Conway (28-2) had beaten Central twice in the regular season by an average of almost 55 points in matchups that were figuratively over by halftime. But behind their attack-first mentality, the Lady Tigers were not only in the rubber match by intermission, they were thinking upset.

"We wanted to take it right to them and leave it all out there on the floor," said Williams, who spent 18 years working in the Conway School District before he took over for Michael Green in the summer of 2020. "We lost to [Conway] twice earlier, but we just got better. Those two games literally helped us get a whole lot better."

The Lady Tigers, who were just 7-16 the season prior to Williams' arrival, went right at a Lady Wampus Cats team that had been ranked No. 1 in Arkansas all season, came in at No. 10 nationally by ESPN and hadn't lost since late December. Central held its own on the boards and limited Conway to basically one-shot possessions for much of the first half.

It didn't help that the shots the Lady Wampus Cats were getting weren't falling, either. At one point, Conway missed 13 consecutive field goals over the first and second quarters, including 10 in a row to end the opening period. Those woes enabled Central to hold a 17-10 lead early in the second. If not for a rash of turnovers, the Lady Tigers may have had an even bigger advantage.

"Central played really well," Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. "We played not to lose and afraid to win. When you're 28-1, there comes a great deal of pressure. But hats off to [Central].

"They played with a lot of confidence."

Despite its issues, Conway clawed back to tie it at 26-26 at halftime. The Lady Wampus Cats then broke out on a 13-5 rally at the start of the third quarter thanks to their defense. A bucket inside by Savannah Scott gave them a 39-31 lead with 3:10 showing, but Marshall and her team had a response.

The sophomore scored six consecutive points to cut Conway's margin to two, then helped keep the Lady Tigers' within striking distance until her feed to Davis with 6:12 to go in the game gave Central the lead for good. Conway got within 57-54 after a free throw from Chloe Clardy with 2:21 remaining, but Marshall countered with five consecutive points to ultimately put a stop to the Lady Wampus Cats' 14-game winning streak.

"We wanted to be physical," Williams said. "Our whole mindset was to impose our will. We weren't going to leave anything out there, and we didn't. I'm just so proud of the girls because that was a program-changing win right there."

Clardy had 23 points and five steals while Jaiden Thomas finished with 12 points and six steals for Conway. Scott ended with nine points and 11 rebounds.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 52,

BENTONVILLE 38

Northside Coach Rickey Smith picked up career victory No. 750 after the Lady Bears moved into the semifinal round for the 23rd time in the past 28 seasons.

Erianna Gooden scored 26 points and Yani Releford had 20 points for Northside (23-6). The Lady Bears led 22-17 at the half but scored 11 of the first 13 points of the third quarter to push out to a 14-point lead.

Bentonville (19-8) got its margin down to 48-36 late in the fourth following a three-pointer from Jada Brown with 2:57 left, but that's as close as the Lady Tigers would get.

