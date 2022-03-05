Marshals project head resigns post

FORT SMITH -- The U.S. Marshals Museum announced Friday afternoon that its president and CEO had resigned.

Patrick Weeks, who faces two felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, tendered his resignation effective immediately, according to a news release. The museum hired Weeks in 2016. He previously served as head of the museum exhibit consulting firm Strategic Experience Solutions in Dublin, Ohio.

Weeks, 53, of Fort Smith has a jury trial scheduled for July 5 before Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor. Weeks was arrested Dec. 21 on two felony charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. He pleaded innocent at his arraignment Dec. 30. Weeks' case was filed directly from Fort Smith District Court to Sebastian County Circuit Court before a preliminary hearing Feb. 15.

"We are most grateful to Patrick for his valuable contributions to the museum project," said Doug Babb, museum board chairman. "He oversaw the construction of the museum building and worked with Thinkwell Group to design all of the museum experiences which will soon be under construction."

Babb previously said the board decided Dec. 23 to put Weeks on administrative leave until the charges were resolved. However, Babb wouldn't comment on whether the leave was paid or unpaid.

Weeks was arrested after two utility workers reported he pointed a gun at them, according to police. He was released the following day from the Sebastian County jail on a $6,000 bond.

The two men told police Dec. 21 they were fixing streetlights for Oklahoma Gas & Electric Co. at 3205 S. 28th St. when Weeks wouldn't allow them into his yard to make repairs, according to an arrest report from the Police Department. The men reported they were sitting in their truck when Weeks approached them with a pistol and pointed it at them.

The men drove around the corner, but Weeks followed while pointing the pistol at them, the report states. They left the area and called police.

Officers spoke with Weeks in his home, according to the report. They found Weeks sitting in a chair with a pistol that matched the utility workers' description of the weapon, the report said.

The museum announced it has retained Lindauer, a Boston-based executive search firm focused on nonprofits, to do a national search for a new president and CEO.

"The Lindauer firm successfully recruited the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation president and chief development officer Anthony Meyer earlier this year. They already have a complete understanding of the project and are well-positioned to effectively recruit a replacement for Weeks," Babb said.

The process is expected to take four months.

"This is a highly attractive position for a candidate who has had success running a large national or regional museum," Babb said. "A new CEO with a proven track record of achievement in museum operations will add tremendous value to this project. As I've mentioned previously, the museum experience fabrication process is on schedule, and we continue to receive significant donations from new donors."

Until a replacement for Weeks is hired, Babb will continue to oversee day-to-day operations and coordinate progress in the project with staff and the museum and foundation boards.

The museum has still seen success in fundraising since Weeks' arrest, according to Babb. This has included local gifts in addition to larger gifts and pledges.

Babb said the foundation has raised $44.8 million for its capital campaign, meaning as of December, it has a little more than $2.73 million left to raise to meet its campaign goal of $47.1 million.

"And we've already begun local, regional and national work to establish an endowment, a significant endowment, that will help support operations once we become operational," Babb said.

Babb said the museum signed a $7.8 million contract with Thinkwell, a Los Angeles company, in September to build the museum exhibits that will educate the public on different aspects of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The museum will announce a public opening date once the exhibits are substantially completed, Babb said. The museum's website states that building of the exhibits should be completed by late this year.

Fort Smith voters rejected a proposal in March 2019 to levy a nine-month, 1% sales tax to pay for the museum's completion. Construction on the main museum building, which consists of about 53,000 square feet at 789 Riverfront Drive along the Arkansas River, was completed in January 2020.