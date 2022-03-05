• Olivia Rodrigo praised previous female songwriters and music artists for giving her strength in her career as she accepted Billboard's 2022 Woman of the Year award. The teen-actor-turned-pop star was honored Wednesday night at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. She spoke about being lucky and thanked presenter Sheryl Crow. "Every woman here today is working to break down those barriers and change the narrative and support each other," said Rodrigo, who opened the show by performing "deja vu." She talked about being "constantly moved" by young girls who write songs in their bedrooms. "I'm constantly moved by your vulnerability and your creativity and bravery, and I promise everyone here today is working to make this world and this industry a better place for you," she said. Rodrigo became 2021's biggest breakout star with her confessional debut album, breaking chart records and racking up awards and nominations. Her exploration of heartache, jealousy and insecurity on her first studio album, "SOUR," broke streaming records and led to all 11 tracks landing in the top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart -- a first for a female artist. "What I love most about songwriting is its ability to perfectly capture how I feel better than anything I could have said in a conversation," Rodrigo said. "Songwriting has always been everything to me, so for people to connect with my music is beyond a dream come true."

• Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is resigning as artistic director of the New World Symphony in Miami Beach, Fla., after 34 seasons, wanting to lessen his responsibilities as he deals with a brain tumor. The 77-year-old had surgery in August. He has conducted 20 concerts since then with the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the San Francisco Symphony. "Making music with these great artists and for so many friends in the audience felt like coming home, like coming back to life. I couldn't have been happier," he wrote in a letter to friends that he made public this week. "I look forward to my work the remainder of this season with orchestras in the United States and Europe and to the many musical collaborations planned for next season," Tilson Thomas wrote. "I intend to stick around for a bit. Creating and collaborating to make great music is what it's all about for me. Every moment on stage with my colleagues is memorable."

Phoebe Bridgers arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Doja Cat arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Phoebe Bridgers arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Karol G, center, prepares to walk the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



Christina Aguilera arrives at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



H.E.R., left, and Christina Aguilera arrive at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



H.E.R., right, and mother Agnes Wilson arrive at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

