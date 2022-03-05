Walmart workers get office-return leeway

Walmart Inc.'s U.S.-based office workers returned to their respective campuses this week, but with some leeway to work remotely at times, the company said.

Most worked remotely for the past two years as the pandemic raged.

"We're excited to have our campus associates in offices this week," Walmart spokeswoman Jami Lamontagne said. "We believe that being together fosters collaboration, team building, quicker decisions and provides the opportunity to build relationships faster than we can in a virtual environment."

Besides its Bentonville headquarters, Walmart has offices in Hoboken, N.J., and the Silicon Valley cities of San Bruno and Sunnyvale in California.

Walmart Chief People Officer Donna Morris told employees that it is important to work together in person most of the time, but that they will have more flexibility regarding where and when they work.

In a Feb. 21 memo, Morris said the company won't mandate days worked in and out of the office or start and finish times. Instead, she urged team leaders and staff to communicate with each other to create a balance that works for everyone.

-- Serenah McKay

Accelerator program accepts applications

Applications are being accepted for the seventh Fintech Accelerator program run by the Little Rock Venture Center in conjunction with FIS, a global financial technology company based in Jacksonville, Fla.

The program supports financial technology startups and growth-state companies, providing feedback and mentorship to accelerate development of their firms.

The 16-week program provides fintech companies an opportunity to presents their products and services to more than 100 of FIS' clients. Companies from across the globe have participated in the program. The accelerator is open to all fintech startups with established customers and recurring revenue.

Applications are being accepted through April 15 and more information is available at venturecenter.co.

Arkansas makes a financial contribution to support the program. "Fintech has allowed Arkansas to be globally recognized as a hotbed of innovation and financial technology," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. "Thanks to the FIS Fintech Accelerator program, Arkansas will welcome the next group of minds who will aim to stir the coals of innovation."

-- Andrew Moreau

Walmart rises 2.5%, but state index falls

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 764.88, down 14.40.

Shares of Walmart Inc. rose 2.5% while shares of USA Truck Inc. fell 7.5%. ArcBest Corp. shares fell 7.4%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.