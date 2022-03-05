North Little Rock breezes into semifinals





There may have been a tense moment or two early on for North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice during his team's game against Springdale on Friday, but whatever anxiousness he had, it was gone by the midway point of the second quarter.

The Charging Wildcats made sure of it.

Kel'el Ware directed a key first-half power surge as No. 1 North Little Rock blew past the Bulldogs 85-40 during the second round of the Class 6A boys state tournament inside Gryphon Arena at Little Rock Southwest.

The victory was the 18th in a row for North Little Rock (26-3), which led 18-12 in the second quarter before an alley-oop dunk from Nick Smith to Corey Washington started a 15-3 run that put the Charging Wildcats well on their way to a dominant win.

"I thought we played well," Rice said. "There's always some first-game jitters, especially when you're playing somebody that's already played a game. But we've been talking all week about what we needed to do, and that was play hard and play together, and I thought we did that."

Smith had 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, while both Charles Maris and Braylon Frazier had eight points each for North Little Rock. The Charging Wildcats, who led 38-20 at halftime, advanced to play rival Little Rock Central today in the semifinals.

Isaiah Sealy, who ended with 25 points for Springdale (19-9) in its first-round win over Cabot on Wednesday, had 14 points Friday, but the freshman battled foul trouble all game. He picked up his fourth foul with 2:22 left in the second quarter and returned with 4:01 showing in the third.

By that time, North Little Rock was in the middle of a Smith-infused 11-2 run that put the Bulldogs at a huge disadvantage. The senior guard had seven points during the spurt. After Sealy scored in the lane to stop the rally, Smith found Maris in the corner for a three-pointer to start a 14-4 push that essentially led to a running clock in the fourth.

"We came out, and we made shots," Rice said. "I didn't want us to live and die by the three, but we were hitting them early, and things opened up to where we could get to the rim, especially from the second quarter on. I thought we did a really good job of focusing on the things that we could control.

"There wasn't much I wasn't pleased with, though, to be honest. I mean there's always a few breakdowns here and there, always something I can get on to them about. But I thought it was a pretty good game for us."

Tevin Tate chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 74, BENTONVILLE WEST 48

A 7-0 run in the third quarter gave Central (18-11) the springboard it needed to coast into a third matchup with No. 1 North Little Rock today.

Cody Robinson scored all seven of those points in that decisive third-quarter flurry for the Tigers, who pushed a 35-25 lead to 42-25. Central continued to pour it on the rest of the period and took a 54-32 lead into the fourth.

Robinson scored 26 points and Daijon McDaniel had nine points for the Tigers.

Cade Packnett ended with 12 points and Riley Buccino had 10 points for Bentonville West (19-7), which trailed 29-18 at halftime. Tucker Anderson added 8 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks before fouling out.





Marshawn McPherson (1) drives to the basket for Springdale against North Little Rock in the second round of the Class 6A boys state tournament. North Little Rock won 85-40. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/305boysbball/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)











