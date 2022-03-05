FOOTBALL

Targeting rule under review

Players ejected for targeting in the second half of a college football game could be eligible to play the following game after an appeal through the conference office, if a recommendation handed down Friday by the NCAA rules committee is approved. After four days of meetings in Indianapolis, the committee also recommended penalizing all open field blocks below the waist and creating an investigation process for allegations of a team faking injuries that could lead to conferences penalizing schools and coaches. Recommendations need approval from the playing rules oversight panel in April.

MOTOR SPORTS

Teen claims Trucks victory

Chandler Smith used a brilliant final lap Friday night to hold off both Daytona winner Zane Smith and boss Kyle Busch to win the Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was the third victory in 40 career starts for Smith, a 19-year-old from Georgia who is in his second season driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Chandler Smith was side-by-side with Zane Smith as the two trucks took the white flag for the final lap around the speedway. They had raced three-wide with Busch, the winningest driver in series history, and finally broken away for a two-truck battle for the win. Chandler Smith used a crossover move to seize the lead from Zane Smith and coast to the win. Busch finished third and was followed by Stewart Friesen, as three Toyota drivers finished in the top four. Ryan Preece and Tanner Gray were fifth and sixth to give Ford three drivers in the top six.

GOLF

Two share Singapore lead

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko moved into a tie for the lead at the HSBC Women's World Championship on Friday in only her second round since returning from a three-month break from the LPGA Tour. Ko shot a 5-under 67, including a birdie on the par-5 16th, and was even with Amy Yang (67). They had 8-under totals of 136 on the Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course. Yang's round included seven birdies. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 70 for the second day in a row and is at 4-under 140 at the halfway point. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) turned in a 72 on Friday and is at 1-over 145.

Strong finish for Brehm

Ryan Brehm closed birdie-eagle for a 5-under 67 and the second-round lead Friday in the Puerto Rico Open. Brehm birdied the par-4 17th and made a 30-footer for eagle on the par-5 18th to get to 11-under 133 at Grand Reserve. Max McGreevy (64), Satoshi Kodaira (66) and Michael Kim (69) were a stroke back. Callum Tarren (65) was 9 under. He was No. 75 in the world when he won and now is at No. 1,030. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 69 on Friday and is at 3-under 141. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) turned in a 72 on Friday and is at 1-under 143.

Sharma ahead in Kenya

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma birdied three of his last four holes to grab a one-shot lead halfway through the Kenya Open on Friday. A birdie-birdie finish earned him a 4-under-par 67 and a 10-under total at altitude at Muthaiga Club. Masahiro Kawamura of Japan scored a bogey-free 66 to be 9 under with Ewen Ferguson of Scotland, who made 67. Sharma is going for his third title on tour, just weeks after finishing runner-up at the Abu Dhabi Championship. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles shot a 77 on Friday and missed the cut.

HORSE RACING

Baffert suspension upheld

Kentucky racing officials have denied trainer Bob Baffert's request to stay his suspension for a failed postrace drug test by Medina Spirit that led to his disqualification as Kentucky Derby winner. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission board members on Friday voted 10-0 with three abstentions against the stay in a specially called meeting. KHRC stewards last week suspended the Hall of Fame trainer for 90 days with a $7,500 fine and disqualified the now-deceased colt for having the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system last May. Betamethasone is allowed in Kentucky but prohibited on race day.

BASEBALL

Two Mariners suspended

Seattle's Bernie Martinez was suspended for 80 games, and the Mariners' Luis Baez and San Francisco's Sonny Vargas were banned for 60 games each Friday following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances under the minor league drug program. All three are pitchers. Martinez, with High-A Everett, tested positive for LGD-4033, a selective androgen receptor modulator, the commissioner's office said. Baez and Vargas, both assigned to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, tested positive for Stanozolol, synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.