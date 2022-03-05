OPINION | DEAR ABBY: Hardworking wife finally ready to hit the bricks

Dear Abby: I have been married to “Arthur” for 50 years. There have been problems in our marriage, and we separated a couple times. I had kids to raise and never enough money to break it off completely. Over the last 13 years, my husband has been so-called “unable to work” and on disability. I work to keep us afloat, while he eats, sleeps and has gained 100 lbs.

My mother passed away this year, and I will inherit some money. Would it be ridiculous for me to move out? I am very unhappy living with Arthur, and he can make it on his own Social Security, which I helped him with. — Really Needs A Change

Dear Really Needs: The question you are asking is a legal one. Laws vary depending upon location. Before making changes, meet with an attorney to determine what the financial implications are if you divorce Arthur. Do it now, before your mother’s estate is settled.

Dear Abby: My daughter and her husband use online family albums. My son-in-law takes most of the pictures. He rarely takes pictures of our side of the family, but always takes pictures of his. My daughter doesn’t seem to notice that we are absent from the albums.

I’m afraid that our grandchildren will look at the albums in the future and think we weren’t there. The other grandparents said that the grandkids always talk about us, and I got the impression they felt threatened. I know they shared it with their son. We are hurt. — The Big Picture In The East

Dear Big Picture: Your fear of being “erased by omission” may be valid. Because you mentioned that your daughter doesn’t notice, talk privately with her and tell her that you are hurt. Unless you do, the situation won’t change. Also ask if you can upload your own photos to the albums. And continue making non-photo memories with your grandchildren, as you have been doing.

Dear Abby: I recently purchased some glasses that my wife totally hates. The frames are round and retro in style. I have received compliments on them from friends and co-workers., but my wife told me she doesn’t want me wearing them, and by wearing them I’m disrespecting her, disregarding her feelings and not caring about her.

I feel controlled not being able to wear the glasses I like. I think I’m “old enough” to make my own personal choices. I never tell her what she can’t wear, as I feel it’s her personal choice as well. Am I wrong to wear them? — Seeing Red In Washington

Dear Seeing Red: No, you are not “wrong.” Your wife is wrong to equate your choice in eyewear with your regard for her. From where I sit, it looks like an attempt to fight dirty. Don’t fall for it.

