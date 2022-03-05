OPINION | WALLY HALL: Hogs' rally comes up short against Tennessee

It would have been been on of the greatest comeback stories in Arkansas Razorback basketball history.

Down 21 at the half on the road to a very good Tennessee team and pull to within 76-74 with 16 seconds to play but two final shots wouldn’t fall and the Volunteers made two more free throws and escaped with a 78-74.

The loss dropped Arkansas out of a three-way tie for second place, and they owned the tie breakers, and into fourth play which is still good enough for a double bye to Thursday in next week’s SEC tournament in Tampa.

The Vols built their first half lead by hitting nine of 12 three pointer while limiting the Razorbacks to a total of nine field goals including four of nine on threes.

Arkansas opened the second half with a 14-run then Tennessee went on run, but the Razorbacks fought scratched and clawed at the lead.

The Razorbacks seem to grab the moment with less than three minutes to play, but it took 22 minutes to finish the game because of fouls, free throws and reviews.

One review took more than six minutes and the ball was awarded to Arkansas where everyone thought it was going before the review.

Arkansas finishes the SEC season 13-5 and could be as highly seeded as a No 5 in the NCAA Tournament.