Orthodox churches seek peace in Ukraine

While Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, two tiny Orthodox churches in Mountain Home are following the conflict closely.

St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church is affiliated with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the U.S.A.

Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church is a member of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia.

Leaders at both churches are troubled by the bloodshed.

"I want to see peace all over the world, but I want to see peace in Ukraine again," said Father Samuel Seamans of St. Thomas the Apostle. "I want Vladimir Putin to get his troops out of that country because it's not his. They did nothing to deserve this invasion."

At Holy Transfiguration, Father James Casper declined to take sides in the dispute, referring a reporter to Archpriest Mark Rowe, the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia's vicar-general.

He does hope the violence ceases.

"I think it's safe to say that, yes, we pray daily for an end to the hostilities over there and the bloodshed. That's for sure," he said.

Rowe did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Mountain Home, population 12,825, isn't a magnet for Ukrainian or Russian immigrants.

Only 2.3% of its people are foreign born, according to U.S. Census estimates.

"Mountain Home Arkansas is hardly the bastion of Orthodoxy. This is Baptist [and] Church of Christ country, so, we're definitely in the minority, even though we're not in the minority worldwide," Seamans said. Globally, "the Orthodox Church is second only to the Roman Catholic Church in numbers."

For much of the city's history, it had no Orthodox presence at all. Seamans, a retired law enforcement officer, helped usher in the change.

Originally Southern Baptist, he joined the Episcopal Church USA, becoming a deacon, but left after it began ordaining openly-gay bishops, affiliating instead with the Reformed Episcopal Church. That body subsequently became part of the Anglican Church in North America; Seamans, for a time, was a bishop.

Dissatisfied with the direction of the new denomination, Seamans and his Mountain Home parish joined the Russian Orthodox Church, the parish Casper now leads. After briefly retiring, Seamans joined the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, helping to launch its first mission in Arkansas.

Seamans hasn't yet visited Ukraine and his congregation has only one member of Ukrainian descent, he said during an interview Tuesday.

He speaks no Ukrainian, though he does speak another Slavic language: Czech. His wife is a native of the Czech Republic.

St. Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church is raising money to help its Ukrainian brothers and sisters, urging friends and neighbors to send relief funds to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the U.S.A.

It also helped organize a "Rally for Ukraine," which was scheduled to be held Friday.

A prayer on the Mountain Home church's Facebook page asked God to bring peace to Ukraine.

"Protect those in danger with your holy angels and grant them courage. Turn back all manner of attacks. May hostility fade away," it said. "Let your peace descend upon the whole land, so that the shedding of blood in warfare, violence, terrorism, tyranny and all manner of strife may come to a swift end."

A prayer for peace was also posted on Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church's Facebook page, although it was vague about the war's perpetrators -- or even its precise location.

Instead it expressed concern "for all those who suffer from acts of war, especially for the victims and all those involved in the struggle in Russia and Ukraine."

"We pray for thy peace and thy mercy in the midst of the great suffering people are now inflicting on each other," it stated. "We also pray, O Lord our God, to remember and have mercy on our Orthodox brothers and sisters in Russia and Ukraine who are involved in violent conflict."