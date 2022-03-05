100 years ago

March 5, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- Myrtle Clark was fined $10 in Municipal Court this morning, charged with running a disorderly house. The charge of vagrancy against May Rice was dismissed. The arrest of the women followed an inquest held over the body of A. F. McCleary, who died at the home of the Clark woman Wednesday, after drinking an excessive amount of Jamaica ginger.

50 years ago

March 5, 1972

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- The 10th annual Arkansas Folk Festival will be held here. The event, which features arts and crafts and folksinging, has attracted as many as 100,000 persons. The young Rackensack Singers will perform in the Mountain View High School gymnasium. The adults, the Rackensack Folklore Society, will give two shows nightly. Plenty of campsites are available in the Ozark National Forest near Mountain View, plus trout fishing in the nearby White River.

25 years ago

March 5, 1997

• Operators of halfway houses now will have to comply with stricter rules before setting up shop in the city of Little Rock. The Little Rock Board of Directors voted 10-0 Tuesday night, with one member absent, to adopt the restrictions proposed last month by the Little Rock Planning Commission. New halfway house operators must notify neighborhood residents and ask the city for conditional-use permits -- something not previously required. Existing halfway houses have four years to get a permit and meet other conditions outlined in the ordinance... Under the new law, would-be halfway house operators would have to take the following steps before obtaining a permit: notify nearby residents and property owners about the intended use of the building; specify a time and place for opponents to comment to the appropriate governmental agencies; hold two public hearings advertised in a daily newspaper; set up a security system and process to notify police within one hour if a resident fails to return when required.

10 years ago

March 5, 2012

• A North Little Rock church celebrated its 100th birthday by giving away $100,000 Sunday to central Arkansas schools and charities... When a church is 100 years old, pastor Rod Loy said, "What you expect is a church living in the past, stuck in its traditions, increasingly irrelevant. That's what you expect. That's not what we're experiencing." Instead, the congregation is "enjoying the greatest days in our 100-year history. We're the opposite of worn out and tired. We have a fresh vision, we have a new energy..." First Assembly was originally an independent Pentecostal church and is two years older than the Assemblies of God, which was founded in 1914, in Hot Springs. One of the largest, fastest growing Assemblies of God congregations in the country, with average weekly attendance of about 3,000, the North Little Rock church has given millions of dollars to world missions in recent years.