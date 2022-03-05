Panel lets migrant-expulsion policy remain

WASHINGTON -- A federal appeals court panel ruled unanimously Friday that the Biden administration may continue expelling migrant families from the United States under a pandemic public health order, but not into countries where they might face persecution -- citing "stomach-churning evidence" that the U.S. government has delivered people to places where they face rape, torture and death.

The 32-page ruling by the three-judge panel said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had provided no evidence that the order blocked the spread of the coronavirus. The panel emphasized that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials could protect themselves from infections with masks, testing and vaccines.

Expelling migrants to dangerous places flies in the face of federal law, the judges ruled, saying the U.S. government admitted it is "aware of ... the quite horrific circumstances that non-citizens are in in some of the countries that are at issue here."

"To be sure, as with most things in life, no approach to COVID-19 can eliminate every risk," wrote Judge Justin Walker, joined by Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan and Judge Robert Wilkins, for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. "But from a public-health perspective, based on the limited record before us, it's far from clear that the CDC's order serves any purpose. For now, the Executive may expel the Plaintiffs, but only to places where they will not be persecuted or tortured."

The ruling's impact on border proceedings was unclear, but analysts said it would require the government to introduce new screening procedures for migrants who state their fear of harm if they're sent back to Mexico or their home countries under the public health rule. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is already operating under strain after immigration arrests soared to record levels under the Biden administration.

The Department of Homeland Security, which patrols the nation's ports and borders and would carry out the order, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Department of Justice, which argued the case in federal court, declined to discuss the ruling.

The Trump administration first issued the order, known as Title 42, to block all migrants from crossing into the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. The Biden administration has kept the order in place, with exceptions for children traveling without their parents.

A district judge blocked the family expulsions last year and the Biden administration appealed, saying the pandemic made it too dangerous to process more applications for refuge at the border.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of six migrant families turned back at the U.S.-Mexico border, called the decision Friday an "enormous victory" because lawyers say it means that families will now have a chance to undergo a more thorough screening at the border to see if they qualify for protection in the United States.

That will probably mean interviews to see if they have valid fears of persecution, and possibly hearings in immigration court, lawyers said.

"This is a huge victory and no longer allows the Biden administration to use the pretext of public health to deny people seeking protection a hearing," ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt said. "Now, they have to give people whatever the immigration laws provide for assessing persecution. ... They have to give screenings. People cannot just be taken and summarily expelled, put on a plane to Haiti, pushed back over a bridge to Mexico."

'NARROWER' RULING

Federal officials had argued that they offer a "limited opportunity" for migrants to seek protection under international protocols such as the Convention Against Torture -- which, unlike asylum, offers temporary protection from deportation and not a path to permanent residency. But the judges said in the ruling that "the parties in this case dispute whether that opportunity exists in practice."

The judges cautioned in the ruling that the decision is "narrower" than the ACLU wanted. The ruling does not give migrants a path to asylum or permanent legal status, and it doesn't prevent officials from detaining migrants or expelling them to other countries where they would not face harm.

The ruling does not take effect until the court formally issues a mandate in the next few weeks, lawyers said.

Immigration policy analysts said the court's ruling means Customs and Border Protection will need to begin screening migrant families to determine whether they could face torture or persecution in the countries where it's planning to expel them.

That could place new strains on the government's ability to quickly perform screening checks at a time when the Biden administration has all but stopped holding families in immigration detention facilities. Analysts say it will depend on the Department of Homeland Security's implementation of the court's ruling.

If U.S. border agents are required to ask migrants if they fear torture or persecution and people indicate that they do, then "that will require an interview by an asylum officer and then the process becomes more logistically challenging," said Theresa Cardinal Brown, a former Homeland Security Department official now at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington.

If the Department of Homeland Security allows U.S. Border Patrol agents to perform the screenings, then it could have less of an operational impact, she said, though that would likely bring new court challenges.

Muzzafar Chisti, an attorney and senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, said the ruling is likely to put new pressure on the Biden administration to lift Title 42 and transition to a post-pandemic enforcement system along the border.

The administration is preparing to implement changes in the coming weeks that will have asylum officers from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services make initial rulings on migrants' claims for humanitarian protection, rather than the backlogged U.S. immigration court system.

"It creates more of an incentive for the administration to put in effect the new asylum rule, which would end the need to expel people," he said.

The Biden administration continues to expel the majority of single adult migrants who cross the Mexico border without authorization -- though lawyers said the legal reasoning in Friday's decision could imperil that policy as well if another lawsuit is filed. But in recent months, authorities have been releasing most migrants who cross the Mexico border as part of a family group, according the government data, allowing them to remain in the country while their claims for humanitarian protection are pending with immigration courts.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection in January detained 31,795 migrants along the southern border who arrived as part of family groups, and the agency used its Title 42 powers to expel 26%, data shows. In December, 51,736 crossed the border as part of family groups, and 22% were expelled.