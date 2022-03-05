Police beat: Police: Teen flees, tries to ditch gun

Police: Teen flees, tries to ditch gun

A Texas teen will be charged as an adult on three felony counts after Little Rock police say he tried to ditch a stolen and illegally modified gun during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign shortly after 4 p.m., and the passenger, 16-year-old Edward White of Little Elm, Texas, immediately started to flee on foot, the report said.

Police say they saw White throw away a gun during the chase, which ended in White's arrest. The firearm had been reported stolen and had a modification that made it capable of fully automatic fire, the report states.

White faces three felony charges -- criminal use of a prohibited weapon, theft by receiving of a firearm and tampering with evidence -- and two misdemeanors -- fleeing and possessing an instrument of crime.

Drugs, gun found during traffic stop

Arkansas State Police arrested a man late Thursday who is charged with several drug and firearm related felonies, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop about 11:55 p.m., Randy Wood, 50, of North Little Rock gave a state trooper permission to search him.

The search uncovered less than 2 grams of methamphetamine and a pair of hydrocodone pills in Wood's pocket, as well as a loaded pistol and more than 1 ounce of marijuana in the vehicle.

Wood said he had a medical card for the marijuana, but could not provide the trooper evidence of the claim. The report notes that he had previous felony charges and had made a plea deal that those past charges would be dropped if he was not charged with any more crimes before October 2022.

Wood is charged with four felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and three drug possession charges.