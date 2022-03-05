Pope to visit Congo, South Sudan

ROME -- Pope Francis is planning to visit Congo and South Sudan in July, fulfilling a wish to minister to the faithful in the African countries that have sizeable Catholic populations and long histories of conflict. The Archbishop of Canterbury will join him for the South Sudan leg in the latest ecumenical effort to solidify peace in the young country, officials said Thursday.

Francis is scheduled to visit the Congolese capital, Kinshasa, and the eastern city of Goma on July 2-5, and he plans to be in Juba, South Sudan, from July 5-7, the Vatican said. The trip would be one of Francis' longest in years and his third to sub-Saharan Africa.

The only other foreign trip the Vatican has confirmed for this year is an April 2-3 visit to Malta.

Francis has wanted to visit South Sudan for years, but security concerns have always prevented him from going, including for a planned joint visit with the Archbishop of Canterbury. A spokesman for Archbishop Justin Welby told The Associated Press on Thursday: "I can confirm that the Archbishop of Canterbury will join the pope in South Sudan."

Also expected is the moderator of the Church of Scotland, the Rev. Jim Wallace, to represent the main Christian faith groups in the country.

In 2019, the pope invited South Sudan's rival leaders to the Vatican for an Easter summit, stunning onlookers when he knelt down and kissed their feet in a humble plea for peace.

One Juba resident, Garang Deng, said the pope's visit should renew the political will of South Sudan President Salva Kiir, who is Catholic, and his longtime rival Riek Machar.

The pope's visit will bring new energy to the search for peace, the Rev. Samuel Abe with the Catholic archdiocese of Juba told The Associated Press on Thursday.

"We are very happy and excited. Such a visit is unusual," he said. "So we expect blessings from him."

South Sudan, which has existed as a nation for just over a decade after winning independence from Sudan, could use them. International impatience has been rising with the government's slow implementation of a 2018 peace deal ending a five-year civil war. An estimated 400,000 people were killed in the civil war, and hundreds still die in intercommunal violence around the country.

Information for this article was contributed by Deng Machol and Jill Lawless of The Associated Press.