PREP BASEBALL: FS Northside takes win in Border Battle

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Northside Grizzlies represented Arkansas well on Friday afternoon in the Border Battle.

Senior Eric Newell strolled across with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning after Eli Caldarera coaxed a bases-loaded walk for a 4-3 win against Atlanta, Texas at Tiger Field at Texas High.

Northside (2-1) is one of four schools along with El Dorado, Camden Fairview and Arkansas High representing the state against host Texas High, Longview, Liberty-Eylau and Atlanta in the three-day event.

Northside lost to Longview on Thursday, 5-4, played Liberty-Eylau in the late game on Friday night and finishes up today at 1 p.m. against Texas High, Northside coach Will Hankins' alma mater.

"My first year at Northside was 2020, and right before covid hit we played in this tournament," Hankins said. "My first win as a high school coach was on this field against Atlanta. To come back and do it again is real special. We play Texas High here so that would be the cherry on top."

Friday, Northside had to battle back from a 3-0 deficit.

Consecutive errors to open the top of the third inning, a triple by Atlanta shortstop Cooper McLure, a hit by pitch, and a run-scoring single by Will Woodruff had Atlanta up early but Northside sophomore Landon Parnell escaped further damage.

Parnell was making his first varsity start.

"For Landon to go out there on the bump after those two things happened and keep attacking the zone and keep competing," Hankins said. "Guys were making plays behind him and that helped him out. He matured a lot in this game."

The Grizzlies chipped away at the deficit and scored twice in the bottom half of the inning.

Jayden Darnell poked a single to right to score Jayden Dilworth, who reached on an error, and McLane Moody's fielder's choice grounder scored Caldarera, who had singled.

Northside tied the game in the fifth with Dilworth legging out an infield single and going to second on a wild throw on an attempted pick-off attempt. He took third on Caldarera's single and scored on Darnell's ground-ball out.

Northside won it in the next inning. Drew Giacinti rifled a single up the middle to open the inning. Will Rollans slapped a single to right, sending Giacinti to second. Kyveon Perkins took a pitch off his helmet to load the bases. With two outs, Caldarera walked on five pitches.

"He's our only All-Stater from last year, and we've got all the confidence in him especially when it went 3-1," Hankins said. "I was thinking that he's about to pick him one out and go hunt it."

With three hits in his previous three at-bats, Caldarera worked the walk and stayed patient for the win, which was called due to the time limit.

Northside played several youngsters in the game with a game later and the next day, including Parnell, who went six innings, allowing six hits, walking none and striking out five.

Northside travels to Springdale Har-Ber, Van Buren and Bentonville West next week before opening 6A-Central play at Bryant on March 14.

ALMA 11, BOONEVILLE 10

In a game that featured a combined 21 runs and 28 hits, the Airedales scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to outscore the Bearcats. Alma scored 5 runs in the first, but Booneville answered by scoring two runs in five of the next six innings to take a 10-9 lead in the seventh inning. Tyson Shepherd was 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs for Alma and Noah Liken added 3 RBIs. Logan Taylor was 2-for-5 with 2 RBI. For Booneville, Gage Broussard was 3-for-5, and Daxton Goff, Rylen Ray and Matthew O’Bar all drove in 2 runs each.

SILOAM SPRINGS 3, GRAVETTE 2

The Panthers pushed across a run in the top of the sixth inning and held on for a narrow win. Nick Driscoll and Jackson Still each belted doubles for the Panthers. The Lions managed four singles in the game. Andrew Pilcher earned the win, allowing just one earned run over 3.2 innings with 5 Ks for Siloam Springs.

SPRINGDALE 4, GREENWOOD 2

The Bulldogs struck late, scoring 4 runs in the top of the seventh inning to claim a narrow win against Greenwood. Springdale trailed 2-0 before the 4-run seventh. Caleb Horsey was 2-for-3 with a triple and 3 RBI for the Red’Dogs. Myron Erks and Jake McCool also added doubles. Colton Kelley and Yadi Canales combined to scatter just 2 hits with 10 strikeouts for Springdale.

ROGERS 12, JOE T. ROBINSON 1

A 5-run first inning was all the Mounties needed to claim a run-rule win Friday. Ty Anderson went 5 innings to earn the win with 9 strikeouts and allowed just 1 hit. Kade Seldomridge was 2-for-3 at the top the Mounties’ lineup with a triple, and Noaj Goodshield added a 2-run triple.

BENTONVILLE 7, SYLVAN HILLS 0

Drew Wright allowed just 1 hit over 5 innings and struck out 8 to lead the Tigers to a shutout win Friday. Wright needed just 73 pitches to earn the win. Connor Taylor pitched two scoreless innings for Bentonville. Stephon Gryskiewicz was 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBI to pace the Tigers’ offense.

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE WEST 6, CONWAY 4 (8)

Ciera Cravens blasted a one-out walk-off home run to power the Lady Wolverines to a come-from-behind win Friday at home. With Payteton Dilday at second base to start the eighth-inning, Cravens took a 3-2 pitch over the fence in centerfield for the two-run blast and the win. Cravens and Marybeth Dyson were both 2-for-4 at the plate and Laynee Tapp was 1-for-3 with a triple and 2 RBI. Cravens also went the distance in the circle, with 10 strikeouts. West trailed 4-0 through sixth inning before scoring 4 runs to tie the game at 4-4.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 7, SILOAM SPRINGS 1

The Lady Wildcats won their first game of the season, scoring all the runs they needed in the bottom of the third inning. Anniston Reith was solid in the circle, scattering 8 hits with 4 strikeouts. Zyria Palmer was 3-for-4 with a triple for Har-Ber (1-3). Kylie Lynch Burris added a 2-run double and Reith helped her own cause with a double. Aveary Speed had a triple for Siloam Springs.

PRAIRIE GROVE 11, FS SOUTHSIDE 7

An 8-run second inning was enough to help the Lady Tigers earn a nonconference win Friday. After Southside scored 5 in the bottom of the first, Prairie Grove answered with 8 runs in the second and held on from there. Hana Dingman and Olivia Washington belted doubles for Southside. Kennison Hamilton was 2-for-5 with a double for the Lady Tigers and Lily Davis drove in 2 runs. Gentry 12, Springdale 2 The Lady Pioneers scored 7 runs in the second inning and run-ruled Spring-dale on Friday. Evey Tomlinson blasted a 3-run homer for Gentry, and Madi Voyles added a pair of RBIs for the Lady Pioneers. Lauren Christy was 2-for-3 for the Lady Bulldogs.

BENTONVILLE WEST 11, PEA RIDGE 1

Ciera Cravens dominated in the circle and at the plate in leading the Lady Wolverines to a run-rule win Thursday. Cravens allowed 5 hits over 6 innings in the circle and struck out 3. At the plate Cravens was 2-for-3 with a home run and 3 RBI. Caroline Wilhelm had a huge day at the dish, going 5-for-5 with 3 triples and 4 RBIs. Marybeth Dyson was 3-for-3 with a double and triple. Rebecca Konkler belted a double for the Lady Blackhawks.

