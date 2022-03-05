Prep wrestling Meet of Champions set for today

At a glance

WHEN 1 p.m. today

WHERE Becknell Gymnasium at Lyon College, Batesville

Boys

106 Dakota Fenwich, Van Buren vs. Ethan McCrary, Rogers Heritage

113 Hudson Humphries, Little Rock Catholic vs. Dominic Alvarado, Berryville

120 Zayne Lewis, Rogers Heritage vs. Caleb Record, Berryville

126 Jacob Solomon, Shiloh Christian vs. Keaton Wasson, Hot Springs Lakeside

132 Alex Pena, Searcy vs. C.J. Dye, Cabot

138 Brexton Beach, Russellville vs. Ryan Rogers, Arkadelphia

145 Titan Jackson, Lake Hamilton, vs. Bruce Quayle, Springdale

152 Austin Callies, Mountain Home vs. Brayden Phillips, Glen Rose

160 Matthew Spencer, Sylvan Hills vs. Ross Womack, Arkadelphia

170 Tripp Price, Pottsville vs. Ty Clayton, Fayetteville

182 Landry Beeching, Sylvan Hills vs. Eli Lupton, Bauxite

195 Grant King, Van Buren vs. Robert Lee, Bauxite

220 Tyler Crossno, Van Buren vs. Jalen Bailey, Little Rock Central

285 Trevion Traylor, Russellville vs. Eli Wilson, Searcy.

Girls

Madison Sickels, Searcy vs. Gracie Webb, Searcy

Addison Loney, Van Buren vs. Katie Palmer, Fayetteville

Byanca Cook, Springdale Har-Ber vs. Presley Givens, Bryant

Skyler Lewis, Rogers Heritage vs. Archer Jones, Springdale Har-Ber

Shay Allen, Acorn,vs. Margaret Jordan, Fayetteville

The 10th edition of the state high school wrestling Meet of Champions will be contested today at Lyon College in Batesville after the event was cancelled a year ago because of the pandemic.

Action begins at 1 p.m. in Batesville.

This will be the second time the event involves top female wrestlers. The Meet of Champions is not sanctioned by the Arkansas Activities Association, but sponsored by the Arkansas chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

"We're excited about it, excited about the lineup," said Jerry Evans, Searcy wrestling coach and the current president of the Arkansas chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. "Having the girls in there, I think, has really added to the competition itself, and it adds more faces and more coaches get involved that way."

Since all schools compete together in one classification for girls wrestling, that means there's just one set of state champions in each of the 10 weight classes. That's different from the three separate classifications on the boys' side.

Since there's just one class with the girls, the decision was made to match up champions from different weight classes. That's set up some interesting matchups, Evans said.

For example, Fayetteville's Katie Palmer, the champion at 124 pounds will face Van Buren's Addison Loney, the 116-pound champion. They may be in different weight classes, but the two know one another. Palmer defeated Loney in the finals at 116 pounds a year ago in the final seconds. Both are two-time state champions.

In addition, Rogers Heritage's Skylur Lewis, the champion at 150 pounds, will take on Springdale Har-Ber's Archer Jones, the 165-pound champion. These two wrestlers earned All America honors at junior nationals last summer. They are also both two-time state champions, which is big since this was only the third year to have a high school girls state tournament.

Lewis pinned Jones in the first period in the 165-pound finals at the Lady Wildcat Invitational at Har-Ber in late November to start the season.

On the boys' side, Evans pointed out the match between Class 4A champion Brayden Phillips of Glen Rose and 5A champ Austin Callies of Mountain Home should be fun. Both are two-time state champions.

In addition, Berryville's Caleb Record, a four-time champ in Class 4A, will take on Zayne Lewis of Rogers Heritage, a two-time champion in Class 6A, at 120 pounds.