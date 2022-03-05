Presbytery of Arkansas approves $4M sale of Harrison church to be Boone County courthouse

The Presbytery of Arkansas voted unanimously on Friday night to approve the sale of the First Presbyterian Church in Harrison to Boone County to be used as its next courthouse.

The Presbytery, which was meeting via Zoom, serves as the governing body for Presbyterian churches in the northern two-thirds of Arkansas. The vote was 67-0.

The sale of the building at 220 N. Arbor Drive in Harrison had already been approved at the local level. It has been the church's home since 2007.

According to documents in the meeting packet, Boone County offered $4 million for the church, and the local congregation accepted the offer at a meeting on Feb. 13.

The church will retain ownership of 2.6 acres on the south side of the property, according to meeting documents.

"Boone County, where we're located, came to us," Fred Kirkpatrick, an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Harrison, said during the Presbytery meeting. "They have a need for office and courtroom space. We didn't have our building for sale. They just came to us. And this has been several months in the making."

Kirkpatrick said the idea to sell the building may have begun with debt and money, but it became much more than that.

"That was the initial incentive, but through prayer and asking God for guidance in our Session meeting, we realized very clearly that that building on a hill is not us," said Kirkpatrick. "That's a building. That's not our church. And we've come to realize that as time has gone on. ...

"A lot of people in Harrison think we're going out of business apparently because we're selling the building. But that's not true. And in a true sense, we believe we're just getting started because we're selling the building if it's approved tonight. ... We believe truly that God's blessed us with this opportunity to fully embrace our community with new mission initiatives free of debt."

A Session is a body of elected elders governing a Presbyterian church. The local Session voted unanimously to accept Boone County's offer, according to minutes of that Feb. 13 meeting.

The church's mortgage balance is about $1.65 million, according to the minutes.

"The payment on that plus employee salaries, utilities, maintenance, etc., leaves nothing left to hire a full-time pastor or to expand our mission," according to the minutes.

The congregation approved the motion to sell the church by a vote of 58-5.

A letter from the Session to the congregation was included in the meeting packet.

"Due to our current building debt service of nearly $11,000 per month, with 14 years remaining on the loan, we have been unable to have a full-time staff for several years," according to the letter. "In addition to lack of personnel we have limited funds for both missions ... and maintenance of our facility."

The sale will give the church the freedom to address its vision for the future and create a plan to fulfill those goals, according to the letter.

"Acquiring a full-time pastor and staff can finally be addressed, along with new mission initiatives while fully embracing our community," according to the letter. "Being free of this debt creates a more fruitful and flexible means to actively pursue our core values. Soon we will develop a plan of action. Sister churches in our area have graciously offered their facilities for worship and activities on a temporary basis while we prayerfully give ourselves time to allow God's vision for FPCH to come clearly into focus. Once timelines and plans are established, they will be communicated to the entire congregation."

Robert Hathaway, the county judge in Boone County, said the Boone County Quorum Court has authorized him to spend $1.5 million to renovate the church to be used as offices and courtrooms. He said the renovation could take a year, but some offices may move into the building before the work is completed.

Hathaway said there have been problems with the three-story brick courthouse built in 1909 in the center of the town square, where many county offices are now located. The problems include a heater boiler that's not working and a lack of elevator.

Some county offices had moved to the old federal building in Harrison, which was built in 1903, but Hathaway said it's not in good shape either. He said that building has structural problems, including a leaky roof and an outdated electrical system.