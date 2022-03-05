Program provides way for people to help others in Gentry

GENTRY -- There is an ongoing effort in Gentry of people caring for their neighbors in need by helping them out with such items as food, clothing, personal hygiene items and other needs, and a special program made possible by the Gentry United Way and the Gentry Chamber of Commerce is helping the effort along.

Through gifts to the Gentry United Way, businesses and individuals are able to help others through the Neighbors for Neighbors program.

The program which started a little more than a year ago makes it possible for those needing food, clothes and other necessities to apply for assistance by contacting the Gentry Chamber office.

Janie Parks, executive director of the Chamber and Gentry United Way, then connects those in need with agencies in Gentry used by the program to provide the needed items.

Neighbors for Neighbors works through the GFA Pantry, located at the Gentry Assembly on 821 E. Main St., to provide food and household/cleaning products as available. The program assists at Gentry High School by providing a room called "The Closet" for students to freely shop for needed clothing. It also distributes personal hygiene items to those needing them.

For a time, the program was even able to help some local residents get caught up with their city water bills.

"We, the Chamber and the United Way, have directly distributed over 300 bags to people in need during the Christmas season in the last two years," Parks said. "Just [last] week, Neighbors for Neighbors paid 21 past-due water bills, helping Gentry citizens avoid cutoff."

Parks explained, "We do what we can with the resources we have available," adding that the program was geared toward providing short-term help with things like food, clothing and personal hygiene items rather than with long-term assistance. She said the program doesn't have the funds to help pay people's rent and mortgage payments or other bills.

What makes the Neighbors for Neighbors program unique is that it enables Gentry residents and businesses to help with the immediate needs of their Gentry neighbors rather than donating to larger regional programs, which may direct their resources elsewhere, she said. The program also allows people and businesses to donate to a charitable nonprofit rather than seeking out those in need and then handing out cash or food items directly.

If a family or individual needs a little help, they may call 479-736-2358 or email info@gentrychamber.com for more information. And if individuals or businesses would like to make a donation to help their neighbors in need, they too are urged to contact the Gentry Chamber.