Ramos floats PB into semifinals





SHERIDAN -- Patience was a good virtue for the Pine Bluff High School boys basketball team.

The Zebras waited nearly 90 extra minutes after Lake Hamilton's five-overtime win over Little Rock Parkview to tip off their 5A state quarterfinal against Vilonia. In a game where the Zebras endured a 7-minute stall by the Eagles, Troy'reon Ramos' floater with 43 seconds left in overtime proved to be the winning basket in a 31-30 victory Friday night.

"He's very important," junior center Jordon Harris said after leading the Zebras with 10 points. "I'll do anything for my point guard."

Pine Bluff (21-7), which raced to a 14-4 lead after one quarter, survived Vilonia's upset bid and will play either defending champion Jonesboro (25-3) or Sylvan Hills (15-11) at 7:30 tonight at Yellowjacket Arena. The winner will head to next week's championship game in Hot Springs, making Pine Bluff two victories away from its first title in six years.

"It's special," said Harris, whose Zebra team was denied a semifinal berth last year by Sylvan Hills in the final seconds.

Vilonia's Jarkell Lovelace drove to the basket with 36 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 26-all. The Zebras got the ball back with 15.5 seconds left, but X'Zaevion Barnett missed a floater before time expired.

Austin Myers, who had 10 points, laid the ball in to give the Eagles (18-11) a 28-26 lead after Pine Bluff turned the ball over off the overtime tip. Barnett made up for his miss by drilling a 3-pointer just seconds later, but Myers answered with a put-back at the 2:26 mark.

After Ramos' go-ahead floater, the Eagles worked the ball to Myers, who missed an off-balance shot. Lovelace scooped up a loose ball but shot behind the backboard as time expired.

Vilonia, which scored 70 points in its first-round win over Maumelle, stalled for much of the second quarter to slow down the pace. Myers sank a 3-pointer with 3 seconds left to cap the long possession and pull the Eagles within 14-9.

"What changed the pace of the game was them making a 3 and then holding the ball for 6 minutes, and then that pulled momentum back their way," Zebras Coach Billy Dixon said. "We knew exactly what they would do. I don't know if it was a good call on my part to sit back and let them stall for 6 minutes. Maybe I should have pushed it out or played it. We were up by 8 points at the time. If they wanted to run the clock down to take one shot, I was good with that. We play tomorrow, and we need our legs. That's how we took it."

Said Harris: "It was a little frustrating, but we got through it."

"It was very important," Harris said of the start. "Their big wasn't with me, so I had to take the part and play that role."

But likely no one other than the Eagles could have anticipated Pine Bluff wouldn't score again until the third quarter.

The Eagles did not commit a foul until the fourth quarter. Pine Bluff had one foul the entire first half.

Pine Bluff won its first overtime game since a 54-53 loss to Parkview on Dec. 11 in the Charles Ripley Tournament championship.

5A BOYS TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Late Thursday -- Marion 49, Russellville 36.

Friday -- Lake Hamilton 87, Little Rock Parkview 81, 5 overtimes; Pine Bluff 31, Vilonia 30, overtime; Jonesboro vs. Sylvan Hills, late.

Today -- Semifinals, Marion vs. Lake Hamilton, 1:30 p.m.; Pine Bluff vs. Jonesboro-Sylvan Hills winner, 7:30 p.m.

5A GIRLS TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Late Thursday -- Greenwood 47, West Memphis 46.

Friday -- Marion 42, Jacksonville 41; Little Rock Christian Academy 49, Paragould 24; Jonesboro vs. Vilonia, late.

Today -- Semifinals, Greenwood vs. Marion, noon; LRCA vs. Jonesboro-Vilonia winner, 6 p.m.

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS SCOREBOARD

Other teams from southeast Arkansas in their respective state tournaments:

2A girls at Junction City -- First round, Quitman 53, Fordyce 32.

3A boys at North Arkansas College, Harrison -- First round, Dumas 44, Jacksonville Lighthouse 29; McGehee 51, Mayflower 50; Central Arkansas Christian 50, Drew Central 37; Lake Village Lakeside vs. Episcopal Collegiate, late. Quarterfinals, Dumas vs. Cedarville-Walnut Ridge winner, 5:30 p.m. Sunday; McGehee vs. Rivercrest-Waldron winner, 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

3A girls at North Arkansas College, Harrison -- First round, Lamar 55, Drew Central 30; Episcopal Collegiate 55, Dumas 26.

4A boys at Magnolia --- First round, Blytheville 50, Watson Chapel 39.

4A girls at Magnolia -- First round, Prairie Grove 48, Star City 36.





Austin Myers (32) of Vilonia drills a 3-point basket over Courtney Curtchfield (5) and Jordon Harris (23) of Pine Bluff with 3 seconds left before halftime. Vilonia stalled the ball for nearly 7 minutes before Myers made the shot. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





