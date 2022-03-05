Razorbacks take series with win in 8 innings

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ bats came to life late and the Razorbacks pulled away from Southeastern Louisiana for an 11-1 victory in eight innings Saturday in the series finale.

The Razorbacks swept a doubleheader against the Lions to take the best-of-three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas won 4-2 earlier Saturday to tie the series after Southeastern Louisiana won 7-3 in the opening game Friday.

Leadoff doubles by Robert Moore in the sixth inning and Jalen Battles in the seventh helped the Razorbacks break open the finale, which they led 2-1 after 5 1/2 innings.

Arkansas scored once in the sixth and in the seventh and eighth innings. Jace Bohrofen tripled with the bases loaded in the eighth and scored on a wild pitch.

The run on the wild pitch ended the game, which had a 10-run rule after seven innings.

Moore scored on the first of Bohrofen’s three RBI hits Saturday to give Arkansas a 3-1 lead in the sixth. Bohrofen, who recorded his first career hits late in Friday’s game, went 3 for 5 with 5 RBI in the finale.

In the seventh, Battles doubled and scored on an RBI single by pinch hitter Brady Slavens — the first of three RBI hits in the inning. Michael Turner and Bohrofen also had RBI singles, and Kendall Diggs drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded.

Arkansas (7-3) provided late run support to a strong 6 1/3-inning start for right hander Jaxon Wiggins, who allowed 1 run, 2 hits and 4 walks, and struck out 7. It was the longest career outing for Wiggins, a sophomore.

Southeastern Louisiana (5-7) scored its only run against Wiggins in the sixth inning when Evan Keller led off with a home run to left field to cut Arkansas’ lead to 2-1. Wiggins struck out four of the next five hitters, including Bryce Grizzaffi, who reached after swinging at a wild pitch to lead off the seventh inning.

Wiggins’ 96th pitch was a strikeout of Christian Garcia for the first out of the seventh. He was replaced by reliever Evan Taylor and left the field to a standing ovation.

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Moore led off with a single and scored on Diggs’ two-out single to right. It was the first career RBI for Diggs, a freshman who started his second game as a designated hitter.

Moore went 3 for 5 and scored twice in the final game.

The Razorbacks went ahead 2-0 in the fourth after Turner walked to lead off the inning. Chris Lanzilli’s one-out double scored Turner, but Arkansas missed on a chance for a bigger inning when Diggs struck out and Battles grounded with runners at second and third base.

One day after failing to score three times when the leadoff hitter reached, Arkansas plated the leadoff hitter four times in Saturday’s finale.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play again Thursday when it opens a four-game series against Illinois-Chicago at home.