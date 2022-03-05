Rick Lee’s selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Kaboom Baby in the sixth

BEST BET Mr. Thunderstruck in the second

LONG SHOT Archiemyboy in the first

FRIDAY'S RESULTS x-x

MEET 98-308 (31.9%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

ARCHIEMYBOY** was beaten four lengths at a higher claiming price in an improved second start at the meeting, and the three-time winner in 2021 represents a winning stable. FREUDIAN FATE is dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career, and the lightly raced 6-year-old appears to be the one to catch. NEWS BOX is taking a significant jump in class following a decisive victory, which earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Archiemyboy;Lopez;Becker;9-2

4 Freudian Fate;Arrieta;Hartman;4-1

6 News Box;Santana;Martin;5-2

8 D' Yank;Gonzalez;Manley;3-1

1 Carl G;Contreras;McKnight;15-1

2 Futile;Cabrera;Vance;8-1

3 Petit Verdot;Hiraldo;Van Berg;10-1

7 Flatout Winner;Torres;Litfin;10-1

2 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowances

MR. THUNDERSTRUCK*** finished fast in a second-place finish behind recent repeat winner Devils Tower, and he is dropping in class and likely needed the race. INCORRUPTIBLE has shown good early speed in both races at the meeting, and he is another dropping to win. ERNIE BANKER has crossed the wire second best in three of his past four races, and trainer Karl Broberg has heated up over the past couple of weeks.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Mr. Thunderstruck;Gonzalez;Von Hemel;9-5

3 Incorruptible;Diaz;Holthus;3-1

7 Ernie Banker;Torres;Broberg;9-2

5 Nip N Tuck;Arrieta;Contreras;8-1

6 Shacks Way;Jordan;Martin;12-1

4 Terawatt;Cabrera;Moquett;6-1

2 Rift Valley;Court;Martin;10-1

8 Wise Khozan;De La Cruz;Puhl;15-1

3 Purse $44,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowances

NAME REJECTED** easily defeated $50k conditioned claimers just two weeks back, and the Oaklawn horse-for-course was claimed by a sharp barn. BEER CHASER raced close to a fast pace before edging clear in a sharp $30k victory, and notice the third-place finisher came back with a decisive win. BREAKING NEWS crossed the wire second behind the top selection Feb. 20, and he is consistently close at the finish while typically unwilling to win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Name Rejected;Santana;Villafranco;2-1

4 Beer Chaser;De La Cruz;Puhl;8-1

6 Breaking News;Arrieta;Contreras;7-2

8 Salado;Torres;Broberg;6-1

5 Belfast Boy;Pereira;Puhich;15-1

1 Cold as Hell;Contreras;Lukas;10-1

2 Tango Charlie;Cabrera;Morse;8-1

3 Notary;Gonzalez;Mason;5-1

7 Ribbons and Medals;Franco;Martin;12-1

4 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

HARDLY A SECRET*** is taking a significant drop following a three-length defeat against starter allowances rivals, and the four-time local winner drew a favorable post. EAGLE PASS broke poorly and moved too early in a deceptive sixth-place finish, and he is taking a slight class drop and improvement is expected. JACK'S ADVANTAGE was narrowly defeated at a higher class level in December, and he is adding blinkers and appears quick enough to overcome a tough post position.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Hardly a Secret;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

6 Eagle Pass;Contreras;Becker;4-1

11 Jack's Advantage;Lopez;Green;8-1

13 Dr. Forman;Harr;Soto;7-2

10 Slick Silver;Bailey;Rhea;10-1

8 Private Lake;De La Cruz;Martin;30-1

5 Splash for Gold;Gonzalez;Martin;8-1

4 Gambler;Quinonez;Milligan;15-1

1 Knight's Cross;Arrieta;Contreras;6-1

14 Love Nest;Gonzalez;Barkley;6-1

3 Kierkegaard;Johnson;Rengstorf;12-1

12 Andreas;Hiraldo;Rosin;5-1

7 King Ford;Harr;Dixon;20-1

9 That's What I Say;Jordan;Jacquot;30-1

5 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowances

ONE FOR RICHIE*** was a clear winner at this level just two races back, and he exits a second-place finish behind multiple stake winner Greeley and Ben. TAPPIN FORA DANCE is taking a slight class hike after a clear front-running victory, and he received a confidence lift when the runner-up came back to post a nice win. WIN WITH PRIDE had to overcome a troubled start in a determined victory against $16,000 claimers, and the consistent veteran is capable of winning for the 14th time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 One for Richie;Arrieta;Contreras;5-2

5 Tappin Fora Dance;Garcia;Mason;6-1

6 Win With Pride;Cabrera;Broberg;5-1

8 Seau;Cohen;McKnight;9-2

4 Don't Forget;Torres;Shorter;4-1

3 Mr. Ankeny;Gonzalez;Chleborad;15-1

9 Bachelor Pad;Hiraldo;McKnight;5-1

1 Press Snooze;Franco;Chleborad;12-1

2 Wrongwayhighway;Court;Fires;20-1

6 The Downthedustyroad Breeders'. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

KABOOM BABY**** was a troubled third behind the two betting favorites when facing open rivals, and she drops into state-bred company and figures to run over the top of this field. CONNIE K earned a strong Beyer figure defeated restricted company by nearly eight lengths over a wet track, and she is a repeat threat if able to reproduce the effort on a fast surface. RICHNESS has been on or near the early lead in consecutive wins at the meeting, and a filly on a winning streak must be respected.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Kaboom Baby;Quinonez;Witt;3-1

4 Connie K;Court;Morse;5-2

1 Richness;Bailey;Swearingen;5-1

7 Too Pretty;Arrieta;Peitz;9-2

5 Hillary G;Cabrera;Vance;4-1

2 Unbridled Twister;Santana;Cates;8-1

6 Lady Astrid;Harr;Cline;12-1

3 Starrgarita;Cohen;Prather;20-1

7 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

UNCAPTURED DREAM** finished second behind an even-money winner while six lengths clear of third in a promising career debut. OILER crossed the wire one position behind the top selection in his last race, and he was claimed by a stable that does well with their first back purchases. DRIVEN ONE finished eighth in a very fast maiden allowance race, and big improvement is likely in a softer maiden claiming field.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Uncaptured Dream;Contreras;Becker;9-2

9 Oiler;Santana;Maker;7-2

3 Driven One;Garcia;Mason;12-1

5 Contrabandista;Canchari;Morse;8-1

8 Popster;Arrieta;Garcia;9-2

7 Cole Spur;Cabrera;Moquett;4-1

1 Treaty;Cohen;Diodoro;10-1

10 Wesleyan;Torres;Martin;10-1

2 Public Record;Geroux;Asmussen;8-1

4 Aristocat;Court;Martin;12-1

8 Purse $101,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

HOME BASE** was a clear winner from an outside post just two races back, and he is taking a drop in class following a second-place finish in the King Cotton. SEVEN NATION ARMY finished third while showing speed in the King Cotton, and winning trainer Ron Moquett opts for an apprentice rider and carrying seven fewer pounds. TOPPER T has been freshened up since winning a restricted stake at Prairie Meadows, and he is a very quick sprinter who is showing several rapid workouts at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Home Base;Arrieta;Contreras;5-2

5 Seven Nation Army;Diaz;Moquett;2-1

4 Topper T;De La Cruz;Martin;10-1

7 Atoka;Contreras;Lukas;6-1

6 Whiskey Double;Cabrera;Asmussen;6-1

3 Much Better;Geroux;Asmussen;9-2

1 Mojo Man;Santana;DiVito;12-1

2 Lykan;Gonzalez;Mason;15-1

9 The Nodouble Breeders'. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, colts and geldings, 4-year-olds and up

GAR HOLE**** has been a dominating winner in all three of his races this season, and he defeated many of today's primary rivals last month and drew a favorable post. TEMPT FATE was a multiple stake winner last season at Oaklawn, and he got the jump on the top selection last month, but he was no match inside the final furlong. SOUIXPER CHARGER has a win and runner-up finish in two state-bred races at the meeting, and he has learned to rate more effectively in 2022.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Gar Hole;Santana;Ortiz;2-1

3 Tempt Fate;Geroux;Deville;4-1

6 Souixper Charger;Quinonez;Prather;8-1

8 Young Bull;Arrieta;White;8-1

1 Mrs. Beans;Franco;Garcia;8-1

2 Bandit Point;Harr;Cline;8-1

7 K J's Nobility;Cabrera;Hawley;5-1

4 Blame J D;Garcia;Green;8-1

5 Big Success;Cohen;Prather;20-1

10 Reef's Destiny;Court;Cline;30-1

10 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

BEGUINE*** has been sprinting competitively at the meeting, and she recorded a strong recent workout. She gets good pedigree support to excel around two turns. DECADE OF DREAMS broke last and raced wide around the turn in a third-place sprint debut, and she drew inside and looms a front-running danger with a good break. BELLA RUNNER finished fourth in both races over a synthetic surface at Turfway, and the expensive daughter of Gun Runner shows improved works on dirt.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Beguine;Arrieta;Peitz;3-1

2 Decade of Dreams;Franco;Diodoro;8-1

7 Bella Runner;Cabrera;Asmussen;7-2

3 Madelyn's Magic;Harr;Jones;8-1

5 Midnight Mistress;Geroux;Asmussen;5-1

6 Star Table;Pereira;Combs;8-1

8 Run the Tap;Cohen;McPeek;6-1

10 Royal Bonus;Quinonez;Witt;12-1

4 I Feel the Need;Bailey;Puhich;12-1

1 Emityaaz;De La Cruz;Puhl;15-1

9 Fast and Feminine;Boulanger;30-1