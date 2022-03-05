CLASS 2A AT JUNCTION CITY

MARMADUKE 57, YELLVILLE-SUMMITT 20

The Lady Greyhounds used a 21-0 run to open up the game and raced to a victory.

Marmaduke held a 12-9 advantage after one quarter and led 21-12 after a bucket by the Lady Panthers’ Abby Methvin with 3:57 left in the half. The Lady Greyhounds would follow with a string of 21 unanswered points, building a 42-13 cushion.

Yellville-Summitt went nearly six minutes without scoring before Jacey Davenport ended the drought with a layup with 2:30 left in the third.

Bean Hoffman and Baylie Joiner led Marmaduke with 12 points apiece. Heidi Robinson scored 11 and Maranda Bear added 10.

Methvin led the Lady Panthers with 10.

RIVERSIDE 39, COTTER 29

Riverside led 15-4 midway through the second quarter and never trailed in a victory over Cotter.

Ali Towles led Riverside with nine points, while Klaire Womack scored seven.

Morgan Zick led Cotter with nine, while Mary Kathryn Cheek scored seven.

RECTOR 59, FLIPPIN 43

Ellie Ford had 22 points and seven assists as Rector (24-8) extended its season by running past the Lady Bobcats. Morgan Garner tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Cougars, who won for the third time it their past four games.

Allie Downs had 13 points for Flippin (25-10).

CLASS 1A AT MORRILTON

KIRBY 60, NEMO VISTA 25

Felicity Pate scored 20 of her 24 points in the first half in a runaway win for Kirby (28-6).

Jaci Vines had 14 points and Kristen Miller for the Lady Trojans, who led 31-15 at the half before pulling away even further over the final two quarters to win their 14th game in a row.

Kailynn Garis led Nemo Vista (18-13) with 14 points. Camry Eller added eight points.

SACRED HEART 55, DERMOTT 33

Ayla Hoelzeman’s 18 points sent Sacred Heart (20-14) to a 22-point win in the first round.

Riley Oliver scored 14 points and Emma Dold contributed eight points for the Lady Rebels, who ran out to a 31-17 lead by halftime.

Za’kiah Tyler had 14 points and Elisabeth Rowe chipped in with nine points for Dermott (30-8).

WONDERVIEW 61, BRADLEY 42

Riley Gottsponer and Abbi Baker both had 20 points in an impressive showing for Wonderview (25-11).

Anna Ford knocked down four three-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Lady Daredevils, who were tied 33-33 at halftime before holding the Lady Bears to nine points in the second half.

Sharese Harris had 15 points, all on three-pointers, and Ainslee Moore had 10 points for Bradley (24-13).