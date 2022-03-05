Russia gains control of nuclear plant





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian troops Friday seized the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe after an attack that set it on fire in the middle of the night and briefly raised worldwide fears of a catastrophe in Ukraine.

Firefighters put out the blaze, and no radiation was released, U.N. and Ukrainian officials said.

Russian forces pressed on with their week-old offensive on multiple fronts, though they did not appear to gain significant ground in fighting Friday. Meanwhile, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine eclipsed 1.2 million.

With worldwide condemnation mounting, the Kremlin cracked down on the flow of information at home -- blocking Facebook, Twitter, the BBC and the U.S. government-funded Voice of America. President Vladimir Putin signed a law making it a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison to spread so-called fake news, including anything that goes against the official government line on the war.

CNN announced that it would stop broadcasting in Russia, and Bloomberg temporarily suspended the work of its journalists there, saying it was assessing the situation.

While the vast Russian armored column threatening Kyiv remained stalled outside the capital, Putin's military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country, and it has made significant gains on the ground in the south in an apparent bid to cut off Ukraine's access to the sea.

In the attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, a Russian "projectile" hit a training center, but not any of the six reactors, said Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.

The attack triggered worldwide alarm, with fears of a catastrophe that would dwarf the world's worst nuclear disaster, at Ukraine's Chernobyl in 1986.

"The terrible expectation is that the suffering we've already seen is likely to get worse before it gets better," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Brussels. "When we say it is likely to get worse, it's unfortunately based on everything we know about President Putin's methods when it comes to seeking to subjugate another country to his will. We saw it in Chechnya. We've seen it in Syria."

After a meeting Friday, officials from the Group of Seven bloc -- which comprises the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Britain and Japan -- criticized Russia's shelling of the nuclear power plant.

"Any armed attack on and threat against nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes constitutes a violation of the principles of international law," the officials said.

Josep Borrell, the European Union's foreign affairs chief, said Russia was conducting the war in a "barbarian" way.

"This is Putin's war," he said. "And Putin has to stop this war."

European diplomats continue to weigh further measures to increase economic pressure on Putin, officials said, including potential steps to reduce reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his call for direct talks with Putin to end the invasion of his country, at a time when the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said the attack on the nuclear power plant amounted to "a war crime."

In an emotional nighttime speech, Zelenskyy said he feared an explosion that would be "the end for everyone. The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe."

But nuclear officials from Sweden to China said no radiation spikes had been reported, as did Grossi.

Authorities said Russian troops had taken control of the site but that the plant's staff continued to run it. One reactor was operating at 60% of capacity, Grossi said.

Two people were injured in the fire, Grossi said. Ukraine's state nuclear plant operator Enerhoatom said three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and two were wounded.

"It could've been as bad as six Chernobyls," Zelenskyy said in a video posted to Twitter. "The Russian tankers knew what they were shooting at."

A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman pushed back Friday, blaming Ukraine for the fire at the plant and calling it a plot to discredit Moscow. At a Friday news briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on Russians to rally around Putin on the ninth day of the invasion.

"This is not the time to divide; it is the time to unite," Peskov said. "And unite around our president."

In the U.S., Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the episode "underscores the recklessness with which the Russians have been perpetrating this unprovoked invasion." At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, Ukraine's U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said the fire broke out as a result of Russian shelling of the plant and accused Moscow of committing "an act of nuclear terrorism."

Atomic safety experts said a war fought amid nuclear reactors represents an unprecedented and highly dangerous situation.

"These plants are now in a situation that few people ever seriously contemplated when they were originally built," said Edwin Lyman of the Union of Concerned Scientists in Washington. "No nuclear plant has been designed to withstand a potential threat of a full-scale military attack."

Dr. Alex Rosen of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War said the incident was probably the result of military units overestimating the precision of their weapons, given that the prevailing winds would have carried any radioactive fallout straight toward Russia.

"Russia cannot have any interest in contaminating its own territory," he said.

He said the danger comes not just from the reactors but from the risk of enemy fire hitting storage facilities that hold spent fuel rods.

STEP RULED OUT

Blinken, as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg did earlier Friday, pledged continued support for Kyiv but ruled out the possibility that NATO would establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a step that Zelenskyy has urged Western partners to take. Both Blinken and Stoltenberg said enforcement would require sending NATO aircraft into Ukrainian airspace to shoot down Russian jets -- something the alliance is unwilling to do.

Zelenskyy criticized NATO's reluctance, saying it will fully untie Russia's hands as it escalates its air attack.

"All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity," he said in his nighttime address. "The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone."

Throughout a series of meetings, Blinken praised nations in Europe and beyond for the unprecedented avalanche of sanctions and economic penalties unleashed on Russia in recent days, and for the new military support a host of countries pledged to Ukraine's pro-Western government, whose military is outmatched in size and weaponry by Moscow.

Without a united Western front, Blinken and his counterparts repeated, Russia's action could not only yield a sustained human catastrophe but shake the foundations of European security established over decades.

The leaders drew a line at direct military involvement in the burgeoning conflict, wary of making moves that Russia could describe as a provocation or pretext for widening the war.

"We understand the desperation," Stoltenberg said earlier in the day when asked about a potential no-fly zone. "But we also believe that if we did that, we would end up with something that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe, involving much more countries and much more suffering."

Stoltenberg said NATO was taking steps to reinforce its eastern flank and would now work more closely with Finland and Sweden, which are not alliance members. He said members will offer additional support for non-NATO countries that may feel newly vulnerable to Russian aggression, such as Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Stefano Stefanini, Italy's former ambassador to NATO, said a no-fly zone proposal would likely meet political opposition in Western nations.

"NATO has been walking a thin line because it has to be as supportive as possible of Ukraine, but the red lines have been drawn -- by the United States, first -- that there's to be no military engagement in Ukraine," he said.

To impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would require President Joe Biden and other leaders to "level with their own people, and to be aware that this might put us at war with Russia," he continued.

FORCES SLOWED

Russian forces, meanwhile, did not make significant progress Friday in their offensive to sever Ukraine's access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, which would deal a severe blow to its economy and could worsen an already dire humanitarian situation. There were also no changes in the north and the east, where the Russian offensive has stalled, meeting fierce Ukrainian resistance.

Speaking from his office building in Kyiv, which is now fortified with sandbags against Russian attacks, Zelenskyy on Thursday stressed that Ukraine is ready to speak on all topics with Russia at the negotiating table. Negotiations on Thursday concluded with an agreement on cease-fire corridors for Ukrainians to escape the intense fighting, but no progress was made on a settlement, said Mykhailo Podolyak, the Ukrainian negotiator.

"The Russian side has long ago formed the answers to their questions," Zelenskyy said. "What is the point of posing questions if you long ago have the answers? For now, this is the difficulty of this dialogue."

He added: "There are issues where it's needed to find compromise so people don't die, and there are issues where there can be no compromise. Well, we cannot just say, 'here it is, it's your country now, Ukraine is part of Russia.' This is just impossible. So why suggest it?"

The limited agreement to facilitate "humanitarian corridors" was prompted, in part, after several cities in Ukraine's south warned that they were running out of supplies.

More than 840 children have been wounded in the war, and 28 have been killed, according to Ukraine's government. A total of 331 civilians had been confirmed killed in the invasion, but the true number is probably much higher, the U.N. human-rights office said.

The United Nations refugee agency said that although more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine and at least 249 civilians have been killed so far, the true toll is likely "considerably higher" because of the difficulty of conducting accurate counts in war zones.

In Romania, one newly arrived refugee, Anton Kostyuchyk, struggled to hold back tears as he recounted leaving everything behind in Kyiv and sleeping in churches with his wife and three children during their journey out.

"I'm leaving my home, my country. I was born there, and I lived there," he said. "And what now?"

Appearing on video in a message to antiwar protesters in several European cities, Zelenskyy continued to appeal for help.

"If we fall, you will fall," he said. "And if we win, and I'm sure we'll win, this will be the victory of the whole democratic world. This will be the victory of our freedom. This will be the victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery."

Inside Ukraine, frequent shelling could be heard in the center of Kyiv, though more distant than in recent days, with loud thudding every 10 minutes resonating over the rooftops.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said battles involving airstrikes and artillery continued northwest of Kyiv, and the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka came under heavy fire.

He said Ukrainian forces were still holding the northern city of Chernihiv and the southern city of Mykolaiv. Ukrainian artillery also defended Ukraine's biggest port city, Odesa, from repeated attempts by Russian ships, Arestovich said.

Another strategic port, Mariupol, located on the Sea of Azov, was "partially under siege," and Ukrainian forces were pushing back efforts to surround the city, Arestovich said.

Amid the warfare, there were occasional signs of hope.

As explosions sounded on the fringes of Kyiv, Dmytro Shybalov and Anna Panasyk smiled and blushed at the civil registry office where they married Friday. They fell in love in 2015 in Donetsk amid the fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces that was a precursor to the countrywide war.

"It's 2022, and the situation hasn't changed," Shybalov said. "It's scary to think what will happen when our children will be born."

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Drake, Francesca Ebel, Yuras Karmanau, Mstyslav Chernov, Sergei Grits, Jamey Keaten, Vanessa Gera, Frank Jordans, Matt Sedensky, Robert Burns and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Missy Ryan, Emily Rauhala, David L. Stern, Alexander Stetsenko, Timothy Bella and Adela Suliman of The Washington Post.

