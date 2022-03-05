Today’s Digital Replica Delivery

Dear Subscribers,

We have been frustrated and upset that there is a third day in which your digital replica edition isn’t available in your application this morning. Our technology partner, PressReader, has been working around the clock since Wednesday night to have our service fully back into place on our applications. For today, please use the link below to launch the browser and view our Web-based version, which looks and feels much like the version you would find here.

https://www.arkansasonline.com/eedition

We appreciate the staff that has been working around the clock to fully restore this service. But most of all, we appreciate our subscribers' patience through this ordeal. Thank you for sticking with us.

Jay Horton

President, Digital Media

