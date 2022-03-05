SBC MEN’S QUARTERFINALS

UALR men vs. Troy

WHEN 2 p.m. Central today WHERE Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Fla.

RECORDS UALR 9-18; Troy 19-10

SERIES UALR leads 16-10

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

COACHES UALR: Darrell Walker (51-64 in fourth season at UALR, 97-82 in sixth season overall); Troy: Scott Cross (39-49 in third season at Troy and 264-104 in 14th season overall) CHALK TALK Troy has 13 players who average double-digit minutes per game, with Zay Williams the leader at 25.7. … The last UALR player to hit eight three-pointers in a game prior to Jordan Jefferson on Thursday was Markquis Nowell in Dec. 2019 vs. Louisiana-Monroe. … Also on Thursday, UALR is only the third No. 12 seed to win a Sun Belt Tournament game, but neither of the previous two teams reached the semifinals.

— Mitchell Gladstone

Arkansas State men vs. Georgia State

WHEN 5 p.m. Central today

WHERE Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Fla.

RECORDS ASU 18-10; Georgia State 15-10

SERIES Georgia State leads 11-4

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

COACHES ASU: Mike Balado (69-79 in fifth season at Arkansas State and overall); Georgia State: Rob Lanier (50-29 in third season at Georgia State, 108-99 in seventh season overall) CHALK TALK ASU and Georgia State did not meet in the regular season due to covid-19 issues with the Panthers, but they eliminated the Red Wolves from the Sun Belt Tournament last season. … Norchad Omier needs one point to join Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga) as the only Division I players since 1992-93 to post at least 500 points, 300 rebounds, 50 blocks and 40 steals while shooting better than 64% from the floor in a season.

— Mitchell Gladstone