‘School Girls’ at Arkansas Rep sometimes turns mean but is mostly hilarious

As you'd expect from the title, "School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play" gets pretty mean in spots.

It also gets pretty hilarious, and the production that opened Friday night at Little Rock's Arkansas Repertory Theatre gets pretty manic. But it's mostly pretty wonderful.

Jocelyn Bioh's play is billed as a comedy, but there are times when the interaction between the girls at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school gets so heated that you may be wondering why you're laughing.

Paulina (Ashembaga "Ashe" Jaafaru) is the school's reigning queen bee, with her sights set on the Miss Ghana 1986 and subsequent Miss Global Universe pageants, until the arrival of new student Ericka (Yani Simone), talented, beautiful -- and light-skinned.

First she peels away Paulina's four-girl posse (Nimene Sierra Wureh as Mercy; Kayla Coleman as Nana; Awazi Jaafaru as Gifty and Aishe Keita as Ama). Then she draws the attention of Eloise (T'Keyah Crystal Keymah), an alumna of the school, a onetime rival of the current headmistress (Merrina Millsapp) and, as Miss Ghana 1966, the present pageant recruiter.

Paulina has a cruel streak -- heck, at times it's as wide as an interstate highway -- and there's quite a bit of catfight savaging going on. ("There's no room for 'nice' in this group," Paulina proclaims at one point.) And if you're looking for a happy ending, you're probably going to be disappointed. Themes of racism and color-ism are prominent, though touched upon somewhat lightly. But mostly what director Sha Cage is playing for, successfully, is the laughs.

The six students sometimes get annoyingly shrieky, but then they're playing teenage girls, so it's possible to forgive them that. Cage has them fully ranging across Andrea Heilman's two-level set, a gated and grated school cafeteria. Costumes by Verda Davenport are simple -- well, maybe except for Paulina's over-the-top Calvin Klein knockoff pageant gown -- but captivating.

The play runs through March 20 at the Rep, 601 Main St. Ticket information is available by calling (501) 378-0405 or online at therep.org.