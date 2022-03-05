High school

Friday's scores
Baseball
Armorel 15, Mammoth Spring 5
Ashdown 9, Mayflower 1
Brookland 8, McCrory 4
Clinton 11, Berryville 2
Forney, Texas 1, Bryant 0
Fort Smith Northside 4, Atlanta, Texas 3
Hector 12, Mountainburg 6
Longview, Texas 8, El Dorado 2
Mansfield Legacy, Texas 8, Bryant 0
Pea Ridge 13, Green Forest 0
Salem 10, Flippin 0
Springdale 4, Greenwood 2
Subiaco Academy 11, Clarksville 9
Tuckerman 6, Bald Knob 4
Yellville-Summit 18, Decatur 1
Softball
Bentonville West 6, Conway 4
Cabot 8, Sheridan 1
Concord 16, White County Central 1
East Poinsett County 15, Cross County 0
Gosnell 14, Jonesboro 1
Greenland 14, Cedarville 2
Hector 24, Mountainburg 0
McCrory 15, Marked Tree 0
Midland 13, Rose Bud 3
Morrilton 4, Beebe 3
Prescott 16, Nevada 1
Searcy 12, DeWitt 0
Van Buren 2, Harrison 1
Soccer
Boys
Brookland 1, Nettleton 0
Hope 2, El Dorado 1
Little Rock Central 1, Little Rock Christian 0
Vilonia 2, Maumelle Charter 1
Girls
Maumelle Charter 3, Vilonia 0
Rogers 2, Bryant 0
Siloam Springs 3, Harrison 0