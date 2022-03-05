Sections
High school

by Erick Taylor | Today at 1:56 a.m.


Friday's scores

Baseball

Armorel 15, Mammoth Spring 5

Ashdown 9, Mayflower 1

Brookland 8, McCrory 4

Clinton 11, Berryville 2

Forney, Texas 1, Bryant 0

Fort Smith Northside 4, Atlanta, Texas 3

Hector 12, Mountainburg 6

Longview, Texas 8, El Dorado 2

Mansfield Legacy, Texas 8, Bryant 0

Pea Ridge 13, Green Forest 0

Salem 10, Flippin 0

Springdale 4, Greenwood 2

Subiaco Academy 11, Clarksville 9

Tuckerman 6, Bald Knob 4

Yellville-Summit 18, Decatur 1

Softball

Bentonville West 6, Conway 4

Cabot 8, Sheridan 1

Concord 16, White County Central 1

East Poinsett County 15, Cross County 0

Gosnell 14, Jonesboro 1

Greenland 14, Cedarville 2

Hector 24, Mountainburg 0

McCrory 15, Marked Tree 0

Midland 13, Rose Bud 3

Morrilton 4, Beebe 3

Prescott 16, Nevada 1

Searcy 12, DeWitt 0

Van Buren 2, Harrison 1

Soccer

Boys

Brookland 1, Nettleton 0

Hope 2, El Dorado 1

Little Rock Central 1, Little Rock Christian 0

Vilonia 2, Maumelle Charter 1

Girls

Maumelle Charter 3, Vilonia 0

Rogers 2, Bryant 0

Siloam Springs 3, Harrison 0


Print Headline: Scores

