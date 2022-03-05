Selling business to be focus of March chamber meeting

GRAVETTE -- "Selling Your Business -- How to Maximize your Valuation" is the topic of the March meeting of the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce.

The program will be presented by Chamber president Steve Harari. He is the president of Narrow Path Advisors Inc. and has sold several businesses and advised others on the sale of their businesses, he said. According to Harari, the topic will cover several types of business sales, key terminology and strategies to generate a premium valuation for one's business.

"If you plan to eventually sell your business, this topic is for you," Harari said. "Most business owners are so focused on running their business and dealing with the day-to-day challenges that they give little thought to eventually selling. They put their business up for sale and receive 50% to 65% of what they could have sold for. With 18 to 36 months of advance notice, much can be done to increase the value of your business and sell it for a substantially higher price."

The March meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. March 16 and is open to the public. Harari said anyone interested is invited to attend this session. Lunch is included.

This and all future monthly meetings will be held at the Chamber office, 109 Main St. S.E. Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month.