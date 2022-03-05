Senators rally late, knock off Goblins

MAGNOLIA -- Two key possessions sparked Joe T. Robinson on Friday night.

The Senators rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit for a 70-66 win over Harrison in the first round of the Class 4A boys state tournament at Panther Arena.

Robinson (17-12) advances to play host and top-ranked Magnolia today at 8:30 p.m.

On Friday, Robinson faced a 61-52 disadvantage with 5:17 left after Harrison's Kason Hilligoss made consecutive three-pointers. That was on the heels of the Goblins (16-16) going on a 26-12 third-quarter rampage that wiped out a 33-24 lead by Robinson at the half.

"They're got good players," Robinson Coach Anwar Hardin said. "If they're comfortable then they're going to be able to do the regular things that they always do. We want to bring defensive pressure and make teams uncomfortable. They're going to play a little bit faster than what they're used to."

Still down 62-54 a minute later, Robinson went on an 11-0 run.

Jaden Dodson started the scoring spree with a three-point play. Chase Nichols and Dodson added consecutive baskets inside for the Senators to trim Harrison's lead to 62-61 with 2:12 lead.

Robinson forced a turnover and Bryson Calamese converted with a jumper. The Senators forced another turnover, and Samuel Chapin added two free throws after grabbing an offensive rebound and drawing a foul with 1:30 left for a 65-62 lead.

"I was a little worried when we got down nine," Hardin said. "That's when we changed what we were doing, defensively. We stopped trapping so much and just manned up. The way we've been playing the last three weeks, those possessions is what we've been able to do."

Abraham Glidewell scored from the baseline for Harrison, but Nichols hit a free throw, Calamese added two free throws and Dodson scored off another offensive rebound for a 70-64 lead with 4.8 seconds left.

"They played better down the stretch than we did," Harrison Coach David Stahler said. "We were in position to win, all we had to do was finish it out."

After a 17-17 first-quarter tie, Robinson scored the final eight points of the first half for a 33-24 lead.

Then Harrison scored 26 points in the third quarter, using an 11-0 run to wipe out a 42-37 deficit and take a 48-42 lead. Harrison led 50-45 after three quarters and built the lead to nine in the fourth quarter.

Robinson was balanced in its offense. Calamese scored 16 points, Nichols added 14, Chapin and Dodson each scored 11 and senior Jaylin Bozeman scored 10.

Logan Plumlee had 22 points for Harrison, Hilligoss scored 16 off the bench and Glidewell 10.

BERRYVILLE 55, ARKADELPHIA 52, OT

The Bobcats completed a comeback with 11 points in overtime for the first-round win.

Berryville (26-7) will play Forrest City in the second round at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Arkadelphia's Mazjay Lambert hit a three-pointer to end the third quarter for a 37-24 lead.

Berryville answered with 20 points in the fourth quarter with Weston Teague hitting two free throws with 9.8 seconds left for a 44-42 lead. Lambert, who finished with 20 points, scored for Arkadelphia (25-5) to send the game into overtime.

Jake Wilson hit a three-pointer to open overtime for Berryville, and Bobcats led from there.

Nate Allen had 20 points, including four free throws in overtime. Wilson had 16 and Teague 13 for Berryville.