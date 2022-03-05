Southeastern La. handles Arkansas

Today’s games

Southeastern Louisiana at No. 6 Arkansas

WHEN Noon today, doubleheader

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS SE Louisiana 5-5; Arkansas 5-3

STARTING PITCHERS SLU RHP Hayden Robb (0-0, 4.50 ERA) and RHP Hunter O’Toole (0-1, 7.20); Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (1-1, 3.24) and RHP Jaxon Wiggins (1-0, 3.27)

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS Arkansas 3B Cayden Wallace and 1B Peyton Stovall combined for a gold star defensive effort on the first play of the game. Wallace jumped to his full height to glover a chopper from Evan Keller and Stovall picked his throw to the bag on one hop to retire Keller by a step. … Arkansas OF Jace Bohrofen broke his 0-for-17 stretch to open the season with doubles in the seventh and ninth innings behind a fifth inning walk. … Peyton Stovall’s first inning single was the first leadoff hit in a game for UA this seasib. … Arkansas RHP Issac Bracken inherited bases-loaded situations in his first two appearances for the Hogs.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Southeastern Louisiana limped into Northwest Arkansas with a .206 team batting average and a losing record.

The Lions (5-5) left Baum-Walker Stadium after Friday's series opener with a handy 7-3 win over No. 6 Arkansas behind a seven-run sixth inning and a masterful performance from sophomore right-hander Will Kinzeler.

The Razorbacks (5-3) had hoped the offensive performance in Wednesday's 15-3 rout of Nebraska-Omaha would carry over into the weekend, but they managed but one run-scoring hit among their eight and could not put together a big inning before the home crowd of 9,723.

"Give credit to their pitcher, No. 1," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "And then on our side, windy day, the wind's blowing in, we just hit too many fly balls. Got to get a big hit. We had the leadoff man on in four innings that we didn't score. That's not a good thing."

The 6-5 Kinzeler (2-0) said he didn't have his best stuff, but he worked fast and kept the Hogs off-balance with a fastball topping out around 90 mph and a crafty off-speed arsenal.

"I really didn't have my velo[city] tonight and I was able to work my fastball in and out and keep them off-balance with that and then show good off-speed offerings," Kinzeler said.

"We knew what they were, obviously a big lineup and nationally ranked, so we knew to stay out of the middle of the plate and stay away from their big guys and get them to hit weak contact, and that's what we did."

Southeastern Louisiana Coach Matt Riser said the game-winning uprising in the sixth was all set up by Kinzeler holding the Hogs down.

"He was effective with all his pitches," Riser said. "He didn't have the same stuff he normally does, but he figured out how to pitch and pitch in the zone with three different pitches. I'm really proud."

Added Van Horn: "He was really good, didn't give us a whole lot to hit, kept the ball away, used the wind a couple of times."

Arkansas outfielder Jace Bohrofen and designated hitter Chris Lanzilli led the team with two hits each, but the Hogs could not string them together against Kinzeler.

"I thought he pitched real well," Bohrofen said of Kinzeler. "He was hitting his spots. He was going away from the lefties and using his changeup for his out pitch. I thought he commanded the zone pretty well and kept us off-balance. We weren't able to get our best swings off early in the count and sometimes that happens."

Arkansas supplied right-hander Connor Noland (1-1) with a 1-0 lead heading into the sixth but that was not near enough as the Lions put together a slow-motion seven spot in which there was only one play with multiple runs scored.

Ten of the first 12 Lions reached base in the sixth against Noland and veteran right-handers Kole Ramage and Issac Bracken and lefty Zack Morris. The Razorbacks threw 51 pitches in the inning and allowed 4 singles, 3 walks and 3 hit batters.

The Lions' huge inning was the first time Arkansas allowed seven runs in an inning since Alabama had 10 in the second inning of last year's conference opener in a 16-1 win.

"We talk about all the time you've got to have the big inning offensively. We did that. We strung some ABs [at-bats] together in the big moments when we needed them," Riser said.

Arkansas jumped on top 1-0 in the third inning after Zack Gregory doubled with one out and came in on Cayden Wallace's smash up the middle.

That score held until the disastrous sixth.

Leadoff man Evan Keller was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and moved up on a ground out. Rhett Rosevear worked the count with three foul balls before lacing a single to left field to tie the game. After Preston Faulkner ripped a single to right field, the seventh hit allowed by Noland, Van Horn summoned Ramage.

Catcher Bryce Grizzaffi greeted him with a single to right field on which Brady Slavens' throw home beat Rosevear but was up the third-base line. Rosevear was ruled safe to make it 2-1 and a replay review could not confirm if catcher Michael Turner's swipe tag touched his back before he crossed the plate.

Ramage uncorked a wild pitch then walked two batters in a row, the last being .056 hitter Jake Johnson, to force in the third run. Bracken hit his first batter Christian Garcia with a pitch for another run and Keller walked to force in another.

Tyler Finke capped the rally with a flare to right field off Zack Morris to score two and make it 7-1.

"The one inning just got away from us," Van Horn said. "We had it at 4-1, 5-1 and thought we were good. Then we give up the two-out blooper. That's the way the game works sometimes. Sometimes it's good to you, and sometimes it's not. But we didn't really do anything to win the game."

The Razorbacks had a chance to carve into the deficit in the seventh inning but could not maximize the opportunity.

Jalen Battles hit a one-out single off hard-throwing righty Daniel Dugas and Bohrofen followed with a double to the gap in right-center field for his first Razorback hit. Gregory walked to load the bases and Peyton Stovall drew another walk to force in a run.

Wallace's sacrifice fly drove in Bohrofen to make it 7-3, but that was it, as side-armed right-hander Gage Trahan, a transfer from Arkansas-Little Rock, retired Robert Moore on a first-pitch infield pop.

"Arkansas is a good club and they came right back and fired away, scored a few runs there," Riser said. "But I'm really proud of Gabe Trahan, who did a fantastic job of coming in and eliminating the situation. Bases loaded, one out and gave up only one run there. To get us back in the dugout in that moment I thought was huge."

The teams are scheduled to play two nine-inning games today, with the first pitch at noon.