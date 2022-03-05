Springdale’s Perez sentenced on federal gun charge

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced to federal prison Friday for being a felon in possession of a gun, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Alexander Ramon Perez, 34, was sentenced to 100 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, on May 28, 2020, Springdale police officers stopped a vehicle driven by Perez. One of the officers attempting to stop Perez saw him throw an object from the window before stopping. Officers searched the area and found a 9mm pistol. Police interviewed two passengers in the vehicle who both confirmed Perez possessed the gun and threw it from the vehicle. Perez is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hunter Bridges prosecuted the case.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime. U.S. attorney's offices work with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.