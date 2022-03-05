State baseball Roundups

UALR 10, Southern Illinois 0

Hayden Arnold pitched seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball to pick up his second win of the season in the Trojans’ rout at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

UALR (6-1) got rolling early, with Noah Dickerson launching his fifth home run of the season in the first inning. After adding another run in the third, the Trojans piled on the Salukis with seven in the fourth, including a two-run triple by Eldrige Figueroa and RBI doubles from Dickerson and Tyler Williams.

The Trojans, who have won six straight since a defeat in their opener, will play two against Southern Illinois (7-2) this afternoon as the teams’ series was altered due to the threat of inclement weather Sunday.

Arkansas State 8, Illinois State 6

The Red Wolves erupted for 5 runs with 2 outs in the eighth inning to earn their third consecutive victory at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

With two outs in the eighth and ASU trailing 6-3, senior Ben Klutts drove in three runs with a bases-clearing double. Cason Tollett followed with an RBI double and Jaylon Deshazier added an RBI single.

Jared Toler also homered for ASU (3-4). Daedrick Cail finished 3 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI, Deshazier was 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Walker Williams (2-1) earned the victory in 1 inning of relief, allowed 1 run on 2 hits with 3 strikeouts and 2 walks. Starter Carter Holt worked 5 innings allowed 4 runs — 2 ewarned — on 6 hits with 4 strikeouts.

The Red Wolves take on the Cardinals (4-2) today in a doubleheader starting at noon.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 5, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 3

The University of Central Arkansas snapped a six-game losing streak when it beat South Dakota State at Bear Stadium in Conway for its first win since Feb. 18.

AJ Mendolia and Trey Harris drove in four of the five runs for Central Arkansas (2-6). Both Mendolia and Harris had 2-RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings. Tyler Cleveland went five innings for the Bears, striking out nine Jackrabbits while giving up three runs. The Bears play South Dakota State (2-7) again today in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. at Bear Stadium.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 2, UAPB 1

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff was held to five hits and scored its lone run on a Brandon Simon RBI single in the ninth inning of a 2-1 loss to Mississippi Valley State at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

The Delta Devils (3-5) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Davon Mims’ two-run single that was set up by a walk to start the inning, a single and a passed ball.

The Golden Lions (0-6) threatened in the fifth ining when Aidan Martinez was hit by a pitch and Dante Leach walked to put two runners on with two outs. Andre Greene singled and Martinez was thrown out at home plate while trying to score from second base.

Andrew Duran (0-2) threw a complete game for UAPB, allowing both MVSU runs on 4 hits with 2 walks and 12 strikeouts. The weekend series wraps up today with a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.