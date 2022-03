SPRINGDALE -- An unidentified man was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while standing in a Springdale intersection, according to a preliminary incident report from Arkansas State Police.

The man was standing in the intersection of U.S. 71B and Southfield Drive shortly after 10 p.m. when a 2004 Honda struck him, fatally injuring him.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, a state trooper investigating the incident wrote in the report.