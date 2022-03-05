MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Mitchell faces Barboza at UFC 272

Featherweight Bryce Mitchell of Sherwood will fight Edson Barboza today as part of the card for UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mitchell's last bout was in October 2020, when he beat Andre Rili to remain undefeated (14-0) as a professional. He climbed into the top 15 in the featherweight division as a result.

"[Mitchell] has to press Barboza from the first bell and force him to wrestle constantly," Andrew Richardson of SB Nation wrote in previewing the bout. "Historically, Barboza struggles when forced to constantly fight from his back foot, particularly if he has to wrestle off the fence often. Mitchell has the skills to relentlessly pursue that style of fight."

On the other side, however, Richardson wrote that Barboza is one of the most volatile kickers in the UFC.

"Barboza is an electric striker," Richardson wrote. "Despite his struggles with pressure wrestling, Barboza is generally a very difficult man to take down."

The Mitchell-Barboza match is one of five on the main card. The main event features a welterweight match between top-ranked contender Colby Covington and former teammate Jorge Masvidal. Main card matches begin at 9 p.m. Central and can be streamed on ESPN Plus.

GYMNASTICS

Alabama rips Arkansas

The University of Arkansas gymnastics team had another rough outing on the uneven parallel bars, then added a couple of falls on the floor exercise to drop far off the pace in a 198.075 to 196.0 loss to No. 7 Alabama on Friday at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The loss in the final dual meet for the Razorbacks completed a winless conference season. Arkansas (2-7, 0-7 SEC) lost to each of its conference rivals for the second time in program history and the first time since 2019, the year before Coach Jordyn Wieber's arrival.

Alabama (6-4, 4-3 SEC) posted its season high score by breaking 198 for the first time.

Alabama junior Luisa Blanco won the bars with a 9.975 en route to a win in the all around with a 39.625.

The highlight for the Razorbacks was senior Amanda Elswick's 9.95 in the anchor position on the balance beam, tying Alabama's Lexi Graber for the even title.

Arkansas, which had three falls on the bars last week, added two against the Crimson Tide in the opening rotation to fall nearly a half point behind. Ihis time it was junior Kiara Gianfagna and freshman Maddie Jones.

Both Madison Hickey and Leah Smith had falls on the floor exercise to limit the Razorbacks to a 48.75 in that event.

Alabama led by more than 1.5 points heading into the final rotation and closed the meet with a massive 49.7 on the floor exercise, led by Graber's 9.975 and 9.95s by both Luisa Blanco and Sania Mitchell.

The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide will compete again Sunday at Huntsville, Ala., and they'll be joined by SEC rivals Auburn and Georgia.

TENNIS

ASU drops Sun Belt opener

The Arkansas State University women's team lost its Sun Belt Conference opener 5-2 to Texas State on Friday in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves (4-6, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) won the doubles point after getting victories from the doubles teams of Thea Rice and Nejla Zukic, as well as Emily Surcey and Rebecca Brody. Rice and Zukic improved to 6-3 this season as ASU's top doubles team. Surcey won her singles match 6-2, 6-1 over Mae McCutcheon to give ASU a 2-0 lead, but the Bobcats (3-6, 1-0) took the other five to win the match.

Arkansas State returns to the court Wednesday for a nonconference metch against Southeast Missouri State.

GOLF

UALR's Albers honored

University of Arkansas-Little Rock senior Anton Albers was named the Sun Belt Conference's men's Golfer of the Week on Friday.

Albers, who earned the honor for the second time this season, finished second at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate in Henderson, Nev., with a 13-under 203. That tied for the second-lowest individual tournament score in program history. He finished the event with 17 birdies and helped the Trojans to a second-place finish in the team standings with a 17-under 847 total. Albers has shot under par in all 12 rounds this season, including six rounds in the 60s.

SOFTBALL

ATU, SAU split doubleheader

Arkansas Tech University won the first game of Friday's doubleheader against Southern Arkansas University 2-1, but SAU took the second game 2-1 at the Chartwells Complex in Russellville.

The Golden Suns scored their runs in the first game on a single by Holly Crutchfield and a throwing error by SAU's Jade Miller. Jaxynn Dyson hit a double to left-center field in the fourth inning that scored Sarah Evans for hte Muleriders' only run. Bailey Buffington (5-3) allowed 2 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts to earn the complete-game victory.

Arkansas Tech took the lead early in the second game, using a sacrifice fly from Makenzie Goins to score Tymber Riley for a 1-0 lead. Southern Arkasnsas scored both of its runs in the seventh inning on an RBI double by Madison Miller and an error by reliever Kaila Cartwright. Sydney Ward (6-3) allowed just 2 hits with 4 walks and 8 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

UCA sweeps, UAPB swept

University of Central Arkansas and University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff softball were on opposite ends of the spectrum following Day 1 of the Adam Brown Memorial Shamrock Classic on Friday in Conway, as the Sugar Bears swept the day and the Golden Lions ended winless.

Central Arkansas (8-7) defeated both Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-11) and Belmont, winning 9-0 and 5-2, respectively.

Kayla Beaver pitched a five-inning shutout against UAPB, striking out nine and giving up three hits. The Bears combined for nine hits. Mary Brown and Kylie Griffin both doubled for UCA, and Emily Perry hit a home run in the fourth inning to apply the run rule.

A four-run inning allowed the Bears to beat Belmont (4-6). Jordan Johnson struck out eight batters in four innings for UCA.

The Golden Lions didn't score a run all day, as they fell 13-0 to Belmont. The shutout marks four games since UAPB scored a run, when it lost 10-2 to Missouri-Kansas City on Feb. 27.

-- Adam Cole