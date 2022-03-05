Stromberg lets pads do talking

Bigger isn't always better for an offensive lineman. Ask Ricky Stromberg, the returning center for the Arkansas football team.

Stromberg is the anchor of what should be an outstanding returning offensive line. He's excited about starting spring practice on March 13. He sees room for improvement in his own game and the taking another step forward in the third year of the Sam Pittman era.

"I'm up 5 pounds to 315, but I'm trying to figure out if I might be better off at 310," Stromberg said this week. "So I'm going to try it at 315, but sometimes you don't need to be bigger. My concentration is on body fat.

"We have some guys who are bigger, but we are watching how that effects us. I know that's what I'm doing and watching my nutrition."

Bigger isn't always better in the Kendal Briles offense. The playcaller and quarterback coach for the Razorbacks operates an up-tempo scheme that can be taxing for a big man.

"You see those defensive linemen with their hands on their knees on a 15-play drive when we are about the 20-yard line," Stromberg said. "Well, it's tough on us, too. So you better be in shape and not carry too much weight."

It's pretty common to see opposing coaches call for a defensive player to fall to the ground for an injury timeout.

"That can be hilarious, but I'm not going to lie, it gives us a break as an offensive line, too," Stromberg said. "That Ole Miss game was interesting. I was standing next to one of their guys and he was laughing as he went down. I said, 'Are you serious?'"

There was confirmation that offensive linemen love playing for Pittman, who was considered one of the nation's elite offensive line coaches before taking the Hogs to seven SEC wins over the last two seasons.

The Hogs surprised with a brilliant 9-4 record last season, including victories over Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri and Penn State, the latter in the Outback Bowl.

The Hogs have plenty of defensive parts to replace, but Stromberg doesn't seem to worry that things will slip from last year's 9-4 record.

But don't expect any bragging or predictions. That's as close to one as these Razorbacks are going to give.

"We were about work, not talk," Stromberg said. "That's what I love about these guys. They aren't on social media. Don't be talking. Let your pads do the talking.

"If you work hard, you know the results will come. You don't have to talk."

There is no tighter bond than what has been created within the offensive line group. Cody Kennedy, who took over as that group's coach in the early summer, has tightened that bond, Stromberg said.

Stromberg knows Pittman and Kennedy like to move offensive linemen to different spots in the spring to make sure there is versatility in the fall in case of injuries. For example, Ty Clary played center, guard and tackle last year as a utility man in the offensive line.

"I'm going to play multiple spots this spring," Stromberg said. "I still have things to improve in my craft, but I am going to get some time at guard, too."

"I think we are just going to keep getting better as a team. We are getting another spring in this system and it's exciting. We are still learning and getting better. I think I can get better for sure. I want to keep my hands up higher after the snap."

Stromberg said there is a good blend with the transfer players. Specifically, he mentioned Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders.

"All of them look to be good additions," Stromberg said. "I've spent time with Drew Sanders. He seems like there is a lot of dog in him."

Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, a transfer from Oklahoma, has impressed Stromberg.

"I talked to him a little bit because I have some friends on the Oklahoma team from my high school, some on the team and some not," he said. "Jadon knows those guys.

"We talked a little about their weight program. They did things a little different, maybe run a little more than we do. I do know Jadon is going to be a fit because he goes to work. He stays late to work on his routes. We have workers here and he's going to be one of them."

That's the most important part of the message from Stromberg.

"That's just what this bunch is about," Stromberg said. "Don't talk. Work.

"That's what changed when Coach Pittman got here. My first year was kind of crazy. Players talked back to the coaches. Coach Pittman got here and it took about two weeks for those guys to be gone. The talking was over. We got to work."

The pads do the talking at Arkansas these days.