Super Quiz: Space Flight

1. Who was the first person to walk on the moon?

2. Who was the first human to journey into outer space?

3. Who was the first American to orbit Earth?

4. On July 11, 2021, this billionaire took a space flight aboard VSS Unity.

5. On July 20, 2021, this business magnate went into space on the NS-16 mission.

6. What was the name of the first man-made object to perform an orbital spaceflight?

7. What was Mir?

8. For what does NASA stand?

9. What were Columbia, Challenger, Discovery, Atlantis and Endeavour?

ANSWERS:

1. Neil Armstrong

2. Yuri Gagarin

3. John Glenn

4. Richard Branson

5. Jeff Bezos

6. Sputnik 1

7. The first modular space station

8. National Aeronautics and Space Administration

9. U.S. space shuttles