Texarkana’s 2 sides begin cleanup effort

TEXARKANA -- A new cleanup initiative on both sides of the state line aims to make it easier for residents to get rid of bulk waste.

Beginning today and continuing on the first Saturday of each month, both cities will make extra dumpsters available at various locations.

Arkansas-side City Manager Jay Ellington led the new plan, which has become a citywide effort, according to a joint city news release.

"We ask residents to join with us to make our community a cleaner environment for us to live, work and play," Ellington said.

City Manager David Orr reminded Texas-side residents that they have multiple options for cleaning up.

"Texas-side residents have the option of curbside bulk waste pickup every week. But we've worked with Waste Management to provide an additional option on the first Saturday of each month," he said.

On the Texas side, residents can take bulk waste and other trash to the Waste Management facility at 2708 W. Seventh St. from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each first Saturday.

Four locations on the Arkansas side will have dumpsters available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each first Saturday: Vera Bradfield Park, 616 Euclid St.; Bobby Ferguson Park, 3415 E. 50th St. (east side gravel parking lot); George Williams Park, 415 Seibert St.; and Ed Worrell Park, 2000 E. 35th St.

No commercial business or contractors will be allowed to use the dumpsters. Prohibited items include:

• Large appliances with refrigerant.

• Washers or furniture, including sofas.

• Tires or wheels.

• Automobile parts, batteries or fluids.

• Dead animals.

• Building materials.

• Yard waste.

• Railroad ties.

• Herbicides or pesticides.

• Petroleum-contaminated soil or lead paint chips.

• Concrete, bricks, rocks or dirt.

• Paint.

• Electronics.

• Chemical products or liquids.

• Fluorescent tubes.

• Hazardous waste.

• Propane.

• Radioactive materials.

• Antifreeze.

• Asbestos or contaminated materials.

• Barrels or industrial waste.