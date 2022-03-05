Texas court puts execution on hold

HOUSTON — A Texas inmate who was scheduled to be the first to be executed by the state this year received a reprieve from an appeals court Thursday.

Michael Dean Gonzales had been set to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing an elderly couple during a burglary of their West Texas home nearly 30 years ago. But the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request to stay the execution.

“I’m very pleased,” said Richard Burr, one of Gonzales’ attorneys.

The appeals court ordered that Gonzales’ case be sent back to the trial judge in Odessa to review claims that he is intellectually disabled as well as allegations that prosecutors withheld evidence.

Gonzales, 48, who was a member of a gang, claims he did not fatally stab 73-year-old Manuel Aguirre and his 65-year-old wife, Merced, during a break-in at their Odessa home in April 1994.

Attorneys for Gonzales, who lived next door to the couple, say new evidence points to two other gang members as the actual killers.

But prosecutors say Gonzales was found to have items stolen from the couple’s home, he had a knife consistent with causing their wounds and he confessed to a jail guard. Gonzales’ wife also testified that she helped him get into the couple’s home the night of the killings and that when he returned, Gonzales had a knife and blood on his clothes.