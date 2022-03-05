UALR women win back in semifinals

UALR;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Potter;39;4-15;2-4;3-7;0;7;10

Kourouma;35;9-20;5-6;3-8;1;1;24

Johnson;39;4-8;2-3;4-15;2;3;10

Caicedo;27;1-4;5-6;0-2;4;3;7

Francis;36;4-6;2-4;6-11;3;0;10

Harvey;23;4-10;0-0;1-2;1;0;9

Robinson;1;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Team;;;;1-3;;;

Totals;200;26-63;16-23;18-48;11;14;70

PCT — FG 41.3, FT 69.6. 3-PT — 2-9, 22.2 (Harvey 1-3, Kourouma 1-3, Potter 0-3). BL — 3 (Johnson, Kourouma, Potter). TO — 14 (Johnson 5). ST — 8 (Caicedo 2, Francis 2, Potter 2).

Appalachian State;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Allesch;32;1-3;2-2;0-9;1;0;4

Porter;24;2-6;2-2;0-0;3;0;7

Alston;37;10-17;1-1;2-3;4;3;24

Carver;30;2-8;0-0;0-0;4;1;5

Sanders;33;9-16;0-2;0-6;0;1;18

Frazier;9;0-1;0-0;0-1;2;0;0

Gilbert;7;0-0;0-0;0-1;5;0;0

Lewis;3;0-0;0-0;0-0;1;0;0

Bertolina;10;0-1;0-0;0-1;3;0;0

Bigott;15;0-5;0-0;0-3;1;2;0

Team;;;;1-1;;;

Totals;200;24-57;5-7;3-25;24;7;58

PCT — FG 42.1, FT 71.4. 3-PT — 5-18, 27.8 (Alston 3-7, Porter 1-1, Carver 1-4, Allesch 0-1, Bertolina 0-1, Frazier 0-1, Bigott 0-3). BL — 3 (Allesch 2). TO — 13 (Sanders 5). ST — 5 (Allesch 3).

UALR;19;14;19;18—70

Appalachian State;9;16;23;10—58

Officials: Durham, Overstreet, Sherry

Attendance: 585

Tia Harvey and Raziya Potter stood almost at midcourt, comfortably exchanging the ball as the shot clock ticked under 10 seconds.

Pass, pass, pass.

Sali Kourouma, knowing it was her time, then curled from the left wing, slipping to the free-throw line area, smack dab in the middle of Appalachian State's 2-3 zone. Kourouma turned and fired, making the Mountaineers pay as she had all afternoon.

It looked just like the University of Arkansas-Little Rock's offense had for the prior 38-plus minutes, but this one was the dagger, sending the Trojans to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Women's Tournament for the 14th time in the past 15 seasons.

Fifth-seeded UALR eased past No. 4 seed Appalachian State 70-58 in the quarterfinals at the Pensacola Bay Center, jumping out to an 18-6 advantage and never trailing. Kourouma led the Trojans with a game-high 24 points as they eliminated the Mountaineers for the fifth time in six years Friday in Pensacola, Fla.

But it was a dominant rebounding effort -- the Trojans controlled the glass by a 48-25 margin -- that ultimately told the story of the game.

"We were trying to get the job done by giving them one opportunity," said forward Dariel Johnson, who finished with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. "We weren't trying to give them second-chance points and second-chance shots."

Angelique Francis then interjected.

"We took a couple from each other," she said.

She wasn't wrong. On the possession before Kourouma's critical score, UALR (17-9) had three of its 18 offensive rebounds, and while the Trojans ended up without points, they burned nearly a minute off the clock.

It was emblematic of the way they controlled the game from the start.

"We were definitely prepared well for App State," UALR assistant coach Steve Wiedower said. "In our program, one of the things that we really do is try to prepare for whatever opponent we're [against]."

The Trojans were ready for the Mountaineers' zone defense, finding gaps in the short corner as they shot 8 of 15 from the field in the first quarter. It wasn't the likes of Kourouma and Raziya Potter, UALR's top scorers, doing the damage, but rather Johnson and Francis, who scored 12 of the Trojans' first 19 points.

"Especially last year, zone really gave us trouble a lot," Widedower said. "We spent a lot of time this season getting our players more comfortable attacking zones."

For a while, it looked as if UALR was going to keep Appalachian State (14-12) at bay all game.

The Mountaineers finally asserted themselves with a 12-0 run over two minutes in the third quarter, however, tying the game at 46-46. Perhaps more critically, they drew two fouls on Trojan point guard Mayra Caicedo in that stretch, sending her to the bench for 11 minutes.

Yet UALR answered with defensive, holding Appalachian State to just two points over the next six-plus minutes, giving the Trojans a cushion they'd sustain the rest of the way.

"You always have to stay positive, no matter what the situation is," Francis said. "Once you put your head down, your opponent knows that it's their time to attack. ... So we tell each other, 'Play the best that you can play. Don't play anybody else's game,' and that's what we did today."

Sun Belt Women’s Tournament

FRIDAY’S QUARTERFINAL GAMES

No. 1 Troy 99, No. 9 Coastal Carolina 77

No. 5 UALR 70, No. 4 App. State 58

No. 3 La.-Lafayette 71, No. 6 Texas St. 46

No. 2 Texas-Arlington 85, No. 7 Ga. So. 76

SUNDAY’S SEMIFINAL GAMES

All times Central

Troy vs. UALR, 11:30 a.m.

Texas-Arlington vs. La.-Lafayette, 2 p.m.

MONDAY’S CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)



