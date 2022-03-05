UAPB men capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Alcorn State

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Davey L. Whitney Complex, Lorman, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 7-23, 5-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 14-15, 13-4

SERIES Alcorn State leads 13-8

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;10.9;3.3

G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.; 17.1;2.1

G Kshun Stokes, 6-2, Jr.;5.3;2.8

F Brandon Brown, 6-5, Jr.;9.8;7.3

F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.;14.5;4.2

COACH Solomon Bozeman (7-23 in first season at UAPB and overall)

ALCORN STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Justin Thomas, 6-0, Sr.;10.4;3.6

G Byron Joshua, 5-11, Fr.;6.5;2.7

G Oddyst Walker, 6-2, Jr.;7.6;2.7

F Lenell Henry, 6-8, Sr.;8.1;5.4

F Dontrell McQuarter, 6-7, Jr.;5.8;4.2

COACH Landon Bussie (20-28 in second season at Alcorn State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Alcorn State

65.9;Points for;65.4

77.5;Points against;70.7

-7.9;Rebound margin;+1.2

-0.3;Turnover margin;-1.0

41.0;FG pct.;41.2

29.6;3-pt pct.;31.2

71.6;FT pct.;70,9

CHALK TALK Alcorn State has already claimed a piece of the Southwestern Athletic Conference title, but the Braves can take the crown outright with a victory today. ... UAPB's Shawn Williams has averaged 29.8 points over his past five games. ... The Braves have 10 players averaging at least five points. ... A win by the Golden Lions would give them eight victories, which would equal their win total for the past two seasons combined.

-- Erick Taylor