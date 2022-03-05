UAPB men capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Alcorn State
WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central
WHERE Davey L. Whitney Complex, Lorman, Miss.
RECORDS UAPB 7-23, 5-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 14-15, 13-4
SERIES Alcorn State leads 13-8
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;10.9;3.3
G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.; 17.1;2.1
G Kshun Stokes, 6-2, Jr.;5.3;2.8
F Brandon Brown, 6-5, Jr.;9.8;7.3
F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.;14.5;4.2
COACH Solomon Bozeman (7-23 in first season at UAPB and overall)
ALCORN STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Justin Thomas, 6-0, Sr.;10.4;3.6
G Byron Joshua, 5-11, Fr.;6.5;2.7
G Oddyst Walker, 6-2, Jr.;7.6;2.7
F Lenell Henry, 6-8, Sr.;8.1;5.4
F Dontrell McQuarter, 6-7, Jr.;5.8;4.2
COACH Landon Bussie (20-28 in second season at Alcorn State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB;Alcorn State
65.9;Points for;65.4
77.5;Points against;70.7
-7.9;Rebound margin;+1.2
-0.3;Turnover margin;-1.0
41.0;FG pct.;41.2
29.6;3-pt pct.;31.2
71.6;FT pct.;70,9
CHALK TALK Alcorn State has already claimed a piece of the Southwestern Athletic Conference title, but the Braves can take the crown outright with a victory today. ... UAPB's Shawn Williams has averaged 29.8 points over his past five games. ... The Braves have 10 players averaging at least five points. ... A win by the Golden Lions would give them eight victories, which would equal their win total for the past two seasons combined.
-- Erick Taylor