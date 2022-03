UAPB women capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women at Alcorn State

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Davey L. Whitney Complex, Lorman, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 12-15, 8-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 3-21, 2-15

SERIES Alcorn State leads 13-9

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Jr.;16.2;7.6

G Joyce Kennerson, 5-4, Sr.;9.8;3.0

G Sade Hudson, 5-8, Sr.;10.0;2.5

G Takaylyn Busby, 5-10, So.;5.6;2.2

C Maya Peat, 6-6, So.;7.3;7.0

COACH Dawn Thornton (22-55 in third season at UAPB and 65-116 in seventh season overall)

ALCORN STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Larae Rascoe, 5-4, Sr.;5.8;3.2

G Maya Claytor, 5-6, Fr.;4.2;1.4

G Kailyn Watkins, 5-5, So.;6.3;1.3

F Tyginae Wright, 5-9, Sr.;4.8;3.1

F T'naye Griffin, 6-0, Fr.;4.7;2.2

COACH Nate Kilbert (10-34 in second season at Alcorn State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Alcorn State

68.8;Points for;52.3

68.6;Points against;72.1

+0.8;Rebound margin;-12.4

+0.6;Turnover margin;-2.8

39.0;FG pct.;33.9

28.5;3-pt pct.;28.3

69.0;FT pct.;65.1

CHALK TALK UAPB's 12 victories are its most 2016-2017, when it also won 12 games. ... Alcorn State ranks last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring offense and rebounding. ... UAPB hit nine three-pointers in its 72-65 loss to Jackson State on Monday, which were the most the team has had in conference play. ... Golden Lions guard Kaila Walker had a season-high 27 points in her last outing, with seven three-pointers.

-- Erick Taylor