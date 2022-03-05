What the NET is going on?

FAYETTEVILLE -- Eric Musselman doesn't get the NET.

Specifically, the University of Arkansas men's basketball coach said he doesn't understand how his Razorbacks can be ranked behind LSU in the NET -- which stands for NCAA Evaluation Tool -- rankings after they completed a season sweep of the Tigers with a 77-76 victory on Wednesday night at Walton Arena.

Arkansas (24-6, 13-4 SEC) moved up to No. 21 from No. 23 in Thursday's NET rankings, while the Tigers (20-10, 8-9) stayed at No. 16.

Then on Friday, without playing, LSU moved to No. 17 and Arkansas to No. 22.

The Razorbacks have won 14 of their past 15 games -- including road victories at LSU and Florida, and home victories over Auburn (No. 10 in the NET), Tennessee (No. 9) and Kentucky (No. 5).

After last Saturday's games -- when LSU beat Missouri 75-55 at home and Arkansas beat Kentucky -- LSU moved up to No. 16 in the NET rankings from No. 18 and the Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 23.

Presumably a home victory over Kentucky (24-6, 13-4) would be more impressive than beating Missouri (10-20, 4-13) regardless of the margin.

But for comparison purposes, Arkansas beat Missouri 87-43 at home and 76-57 on the road after taking a 19-point halftime lead.

"I mean, what is that thing?" Musselman said when he brought up the NET rankings Wednesday during his postgame news conference. "Because, I want to see what happens tonight after winning a game and where does our NET go?"

The NET rankings -- used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee to help determine at-large bids -- take into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses according to NCAA.com.

"I'm looking at this stuff, and it's like a team wins and they drop," Musselman said. "Like, how?

"Saint Mary's beat [No. 1] Gonzaga and their NET barely moved."

The Razorbacks finish the regular season at Tennessee (22-7, 13-4) today.

A victory over the Volunteers, who are 15-0 at home, presumably would give Arkansas a sizable jump in the NET rankings.

"My wife asked me if I could get fined for saying something about the NET?" Musselman said Thursday. "I'm like, 'I don't think so, Danyelle.' And she was like, 'Alright, well, keep talking about it.' "

Arkansas is 5-0 against the four SEC teams with higher NET rankings.

"I don't know who can fine you about the NET," Musselman said. "It's just one person's opinion, just my opinion.

"When I look at the stuff, and to hear you throw stats out like that, I'm speechless."

National lead

The NCAA lists Arkansas as the national leader in total basketball attendance at 361,412 based on tickets sold.

That total is for 19 games -- 18 at Fayetteville's Walton Arena and one at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, which the NCAA also counts as a home game for the Razorbacks.

The Arkansas-Hofstra game at Simmons Bank Arena had an announced crowd of 14,685.

Arkansas' announced total for its Walton Arena games was 346,736, an average of 19,263.

All of the Razorbacks' games in Fayetteville were sold out before the season. Attendance was listed at 19,200 for 17 games with the game against No. 1 Auburn having an announced record crowd of 20,327.

Kentucky, which has played all 18 of its home games, is second in total attendance at 348,082, an average of 19,338.

Syracuse, which plays its final home game against Miami today in the Carrier Dome, is averaging 19,811 in announced attendance to lead the nation.

Taking charge

Arkansas 6-10 sophomore Jaylin Williams has taken 48 charges this season, including four in the Razorbacks' 58-48 victory over Tennessee two weeks ago at Walton Arena.

The Vols were called for 24 fouls. Starting guard Josiah-Jordan James fouled out playing 32 minutes and starting guards Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler each had four fours and were limited to 32 and 28 minutes. Two of the charges Williams drew were on Chandler.

"The guys got gun-shy because every time they went in there, there was a charge called," Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes said on the UT Radio Network after the game. "And that's a tough call in basketball. It really is. I've got issues with the way I thought it was officiated today."

Barnes was asked about the charge calls again Friday with the Razorbacks and Vols meeting today, and he said they do affect Tennessee's aggressiveness on offense.

"They have a player that is going to play more or less around the basket," Barnes said in an obvious reference to Williams. "That's what he does. He impacts the game that way.

"That's one part of a team you game plan for ... But you look at all their players. Arkansas is really a good defensive team. Really good. They work really hard on the ball, they work hard away from the ball and they've got a guy that they've chosen [to be in the lane to draw charges]."

Barnes said the Vols won't stop driving to the basket.

"That's always a hot topic in college basketball about the charge," he said. "It's an extremely difficult [call] to make. You've got to be able to still be aggressive."

Considering Barnes has 749 career victories and Tennessee is playing at home, it will be interesting if Williams gets the same charging calls today as he did in Walton Arena.

On service team

Arkansas senior guard JD Notae, who earned national and SEC player of the week awards after averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in victories over Florida and Kentucky, got another honor being named as the Razorbacks' representative on the SEC's Community Service Team.

Notae spent time volunteering at the Samaritan Community Center, a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit providing food and other resources to families living in need, according to a UA news release. He has also volunteered for events at an elementary school and community center.

Vs. Tennessee

Arkansas will look to tie its series against Tennessee, which is 23-22 against the Razorbacks, including 22-19 in SEC games.

Tennessee has a 14-4 lead in games played in Knoxville, Tenn. Arkansas has a three-game losing streak at Tennessee since last winning there 82-78 in 2017.